|Last Fight:
|Age:
|45
|Height
|5'6"
|Weight
|135 lbs
|Nick Name:
|N/A
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|RiNo Sports Galleri
|Residence
|Denver, Colorado
|Reach
|69 in (175 cm)
|Style
|Greco-Roman Wrestling, Boxing
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Factory X
|Wrestling
|NCAA Division I Wrestling
|Years active
|2009–present
|University
|University of Michigan
|Spouse
|Christy Cech
|Children
|2
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Shawn Bunch
|Bellator 210 - Njokuani vs. Salter
Nov/30/2018
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|Kerry Hatley
|1
|1:42
|loss
|Joe Taimanglo
|Bellator 195 - Caldwell vs. Higo
Mar/02/2018
|Decision (Split)
|Kerry Hatley
|3
|5:00
|win
|Steve Garcia
|Bellator 181 - Campos vs. Girtz 3
Jul/14/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Kerry Hatley
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Eduardo Dantas
|Bellator 166 - Dantas vs. Warren 2
Dec/02/2016
|Decision (Majority)
|John McCarthy
|5
|5:00
|win
|Sirwan Kakai
|Bellator 161 - Kongo vs. Johnson
Sep/16/2016
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|John McCarthy
|3
|1:04
|loss
|Darrion Caldwell
|Bellator 151 - Warren vs. Caldwell
Mar/04/2016
|Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|3:23
|win
|L.C. Davis
|Bellator 143 - Warren vs. Davis
Sep/25/2015
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Marcos Galvao
|Bellator 135 - Warren vs. Galvao
Mar/27/2015
|Submission (Kneebar)
|John McCarthy
|2
|0:45
|win
|Eduardo Dantas
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 128
Oct/10/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|5
|5:00
|win
|Rafael Silva
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 118
May/02/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Gasper Oliver
|5
|5:00
|win
|Travis Marx
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 107
Nov/08/2013
|TKO (Knee and Punches)
|Jason Herzog
|2
|1:56
|win
|Nick Kirk
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 101
Sep/27/2013
|Submission (Armbar)
|Jason Herzog
|2
|3:03
|win
|Owen Evinger
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 80
Nov/09/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Troy Waugh
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Pat Curran
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 60
Mar/09/2012
|KO (Punches)
|Jeff Malott
|3
|1:25
|loss
|Alexis Vila
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 51
Sep/24/2011
|KO (Punch)
|Jerry Krzys
|1
|1:04
|win
|Marcos Galvao
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 41
Apr/16/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|win
|Joe Soto
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 27
Sep/02/2010
|KO (Knee and Punches)
|Kerry Hatley
|2
|0:33
|win
|Patricio Freire
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 23
Jun/24/2010
|Decision (Split)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|win
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 18
May/13/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|win
|Eric Marriott
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 13
Apr/08/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jorge Alonso
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Bibiano Fernandes
|Dream 11 - Featherweight Grand Prix 2009 Final
Oct/06/2009
|Submission (Armbar)
|Moritaka Oshiro
|1
|0:42
|win
|Norifumi Yamamoto
|Dream 9 - Featherweight Grand Prix 2009 Second Round
May/26/2009
|Decision (Split)
|Yuji Shimada
|2
|5:00
|win
|Chase Beebe
|Dream 7 - Featherweight Grand Prix 2009 Opening Round
Mar/08/2009
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|10:00