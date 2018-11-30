advertisement - continue reading below
Joe Warren Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 15-8-0

Warren practiced freestyle wrestling before switching to Greco-Roman. He began his career at East Kentwood High School where he placed 3 times in Division one with one state championship coming during his senior year and held the national takedown record. He wrestled for the University of Michigan.

Last Fight: Shawn Bunch
Age: 45
Height 5'6"
Weight 135 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: United States
Association: RiNo Sports Galleri
15 Wins
KO / TKO
3
20%
Submission
2
13%
Decisions
10
66%
8 Losses
KO / TKO
3
37%
Submission
4
50%
Decisions
2
25%

Wiki Stats

Residence Denver, Colorado
Reach 69 in (175 cm)
Style Greco-Roman Wrestling, Boxing
Stance Orthodox
Team Factory X
Wrestling NCAA Division I Wrestling
Years active 2009–present
University University of Michigan
Spouse Christy Cech
Children 2

FAQ's

Joe Warren next fight?
N/A
Joe Warren last fight?
Joe Warren lost their last fight against Shawn Bunch by TKO (Submission to Punches) on Nov. 30, 2018 at Bellator 210 - Njokuani vs. Salter.
Is Joe Warren retired?
Joe Warren last fought Shawn Bunch 3 years 5 months and 3 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Joe Warren from?
Joe Warren is from Monument, Colorado, United States.
Did Joe Warren go to college?
Joe Warren attended University of Michigan.
Has Joe Warren ever been knocked out?
Joe Warren has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Submission to Punches) from Shawn Bunch on Nov. 30, 2018 at Bellator 210 - Njokuani vs. Salter
How long has Joe Warren been fighting?
Joe Warren has been fighting for a period of 9 years 8 months and 22 days, their first fight was on Mar. 08, 2009 at Dream 7 - Featherweight Grand Prix 2009 Opening Round. They have accumalated roughly 4 hours, 30 minutes and 37 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Shawn Bunch Bellator 210 - Njokuani vs. Salter
Nov/30/2018 		TKO (Submission to Punches) Kerry Hatley 1 1:42
loss Joe Taimanglo Bellator 195 - Caldwell vs. Higo
Mar/02/2018 		Decision (Split) Kerry Hatley 3 5:00
win Steve Garcia Bellator 181 - Campos vs. Girtz 3
Jul/14/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Kerry Hatley 3 5:00
loss Eduardo Dantas Bellator 166 - Dantas vs. Warren 2
Dec/02/2016 		Decision (Majority) John McCarthy 5 5:00
win Sirwan Kakai Bellator 161 - Kongo vs. Johnson
Sep/16/2016 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) John McCarthy 3 1:04
loss Darrion Caldwell Bellator 151 - Warren vs. Caldwell
Mar/04/2016 		Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Dan Miragliotta 1 3:23
win L.C. Davis Bellator 143 - Warren vs. Davis
Sep/25/2015 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 3 5:00
loss Marcos Galvao Bellator 135 - Warren vs. Galvao
Mar/27/2015 		Submission (Kneebar) John McCarthy 2 0:45
win Eduardo Dantas Bellator MMA - Bellator 128
Oct/10/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 5 5:00
win Rafael Silva Bellator MMA - Bellator 118
May/02/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) Gasper Oliver 5 5:00
win Travis Marx Bellator MMA - Bellator 107
Nov/08/2013 		TKO (Knee and Punches) Jason Herzog 2 1:56
win Nick Kirk Bellator MMA - Bellator 101
Sep/27/2013 		Submission (Armbar) Jason Herzog 2 3:03
win Owen Evinger BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 80
Nov/09/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) Troy Waugh 3 5:00
loss Pat Curran BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 60
Mar/09/2012 		KO (Punches) Jeff Malott 3 1:25
loss Alexis Vila BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 51
Sep/24/2011 		KO (Punch) Jerry Krzys 1 1:04
win Marcos Galvao BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 41
Apr/16/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) Jason Herzog 3 5:00
win Joe Soto BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 27
Sep/02/2010 		KO (Knee and Punches) Kerry Hatley 2 0:33
win Patricio Freire BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 23
Jun/24/2010 		Decision (Split) Jason Herzog 3 5:00
win Georgi Karakhanyan BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 18
May/13/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) Jason Herzog 3 5:00
win Eric Marriott BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 13
Apr/08/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) Jorge Alonso 3 5:00
loss Bibiano Fernandes Dream 11 - Featherweight Grand Prix 2009 Final
Oct/06/2009 		Submission (Armbar) Moritaka Oshiro 1 0:42
win Norifumi Yamamoto Dream 9 - Featherweight Grand Prix 2009 Second Round
May/26/2009 		Decision (Split) Yuji Shimada 2 5:00
win Chase Beebe Dream 7 - Featherweight Grand Prix 2009 Opening Round
Mar/08/2009 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Yuji Shimada 1 10:00
