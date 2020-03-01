|Last Fight:
|Andy Manzolo
|Age:
|41
|Height
|5'11"
|Weight
|185 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Relentless"
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Association:
|SBG Ireland
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Andy Manzolo
|Bellator Milan - Gallagher vs. Ellenor
Oct/03/2020
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|win
|Kyle Kurtz
|Bellator 240 - McCourt vs. Ruis
Feb/22/2020
|TKO (Punches)
|Leon Roberts
|3
|4:24
|loss
|Pietro Penini
|Bellator London - MVP vs. Melillo
Nov/23/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Leon Roberts
|3
|5:00
|win
|Justin Moore
|Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.
Jun/22/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Leon Roberts
|2
|3:23
|win
|Jamie Stephenson
|Bellator 217 - Gallagher vs. Graham
Feb/23/2019
|KO (Punch)
|Bryan Miner
|1
|0:34
|win
|Martin Hudson
|Bellator 200 - Carvalho vs. Mousasi
May/25/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|2:23
|win
|John Redmond
|Bellator 187 - McKee vs. Moore
Nov/10/2017
|KO (Punches)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|4:59
|loss
|Galore Bofando
|UFC Fight Night 113 - Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio
Jul/16/2017
|KO (Slam)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|2:10
|loss
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|UFC Fight Night 99 - Mousasi vs. Hall 2
Nov/19/2016
|KO (Punch)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|0:53
|win
|Gareth Williams
|Adrenalin Fight Nights - Adrenalin Blast
Jun/04/2016
|Decision (Majority)
|John Cooper
|3
|5:00
|win
|Joao Carvalho
|TEF - Total Extreme Fighting 1
Apr/09/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|Mariusz Domasat
|3
|N/A
|win
|Ciaran Daly
|CG - Cage Kings 2
Aug/08/2015
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Andy Ryan
|3
|5:00
|loss
|John Phillips
|Fightstar Promotions - Rage in the Cage 3
Mar/21/2015
|KO (Punch)
|Grant Waterman
|2
|0:00
|win
|Alex Masuku
|K.O. - The Fight Before Christmas 5
Dec/13/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jonny Sheils
|3
|3:00
|win
|Lee Balmer
|CW 18 - Clan Wars 18
Mar/23/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jonny Shiel
|3
|3:00