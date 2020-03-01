advertisement - continue reading below
Charlie Ward Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 11-4-0

Last Fight: Andy Manzolo
Age: 41
Height 5'11"
Weight 185 lbs
Nick Name: "Relentless"
Nationality: Ireland
Association: SBG Ireland
11 Wins
KO / TKO
6
54%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
5
45%
4 Losses
KO / TKO
3
75%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
25%

Wiki Stats

FAQ's

Charlie Ward next fight?
N/A
Charlie Ward last fight?
Charlie Ward won their last fight against Andy Manzolo by Decision (Unanimous) on Oct. 03, 2020 at Bellator Milan - Gallagher vs. Ellenor.
Is Charlie Ward retired?
Charlie Ward last fought Andy Manzolo 1 year 6 months and 30 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Charlie Ward from?
Charlie Ward is from Dublin, Ireland.
Has Charlie Ward ever been knocked out?
Charlie Ward has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Slam) from Galore Bofando on Jul. 16, 2017 at UFC Fight Night 113 - Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio
How long has Charlie Ward been fighting?
Charlie Ward has been fighting for a period of 6 years 6 months and 11 days, their first fight was on Mar. 23, 2014 at CW 18 - Clan Wars 18. They have accumalated roughly 2 hours, 14 minutes and 46 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Andy Manzolo Bellator Milan - Gallagher vs. Ellenor
Oct/03/2020 		Decision (Unanimous) Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
win Kyle Kurtz Bellator 240 - McCourt vs. Ruis
Feb/22/2020 		TKO (Punches) Leon Roberts 3 4:24
loss Pietro Penini Bellator London - MVP vs. Melillo
Nov/23/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Leon Roberts 3 5:00
win Justin Moore Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.
Jun/22/2019 		TKO (Punches) Leon Roberts 2 3:23
win Jamie Stephenson Bellator 217 - Gallagher vs. Graham
Feb/23/2019 		KO (Punch) Bryan Miner 1 0:34
win Martin Hudson Bellator 200 - Carvalho vs. Mousasi
May/25/2018 		TKO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 1 2:23
win John Redmond Bellator 187 - McKee vs. Moore
Nov/10/2017 		KO (Punches) Marc Goddard 1 4:59
loss Galore Bofando UFC Fight Night 113 - Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio
Jul/16/2017 		KO (Slam) Marc Goddard 1 2:10
loss Abdul Razak Alhassan UFC Fight Night 99 - Mousasi vs. Hall 2
Nov/19/2016 		KO (Punch) Marc Goddard 1 0:53
win Gareth Williams Adrenalin Fight Nights - Adrenalin Blast
Jun/04/2016 		Decision (Majority) John Cooper 3 5:00
win Joao Carvalho TEF - Total Extreme Fighting 1
Apr/09/2016 		TKO (Punches) Mariusz Domasat 3 N/A
win Ciaran Daly CG - Cage Kings 2
Aug/08/2015 		Decision (Unanimous) Andy Ryan 3 5:00
loss John Phillips Fightstar Promotions - Rage in the Cage 3
Mar/21/2015 		KO (Punch) Grant Waterman 2 0:00
win Alex Masuku K.O. - The Fight Before Christmas 5
Dec/13/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) Jonny Sheils 3 3:00
win Lee Balmer CW 18 - Clan Wars 18
Mar/23/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) Jonny Shiel 3 3:00
