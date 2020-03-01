Charlie Ward Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 11-4-0

FAQ's

Charlie Ward next fight? N/A

Charlie Ward last fight? Charlie Ward won their last fight against Andy Manzolo by Decision (Unanimous) on Oct. 03, 2020 at Bellator Milan - Gallagher vs. Ellenor.

Is Charlie Ward retired? Charlie Ward last fought Andy Manzolo 1 year 6 months and 30 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Charlie Ward from? Charlie Ward is from Dublin, Ireland.

Has Charlie Ward ever been knocked out? Charlie Ward has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Slam) from Galore Bofando on Jul. 16, 2017 at UFC Fight Night 113 - Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio