Yoel Romero is looking absolutely yoked ahead of UFC 248

Yoel Romero will get another opportunity to capture UFC gold when he takes on Israel Adesanya for the middleweight championship Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The highly anticipated matchup will serve as the main event of UFC 248, which takes place live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena.

Romero is no stranger to title shots. ‘The Soldier of God’ has received three championship opportunities in the past (one for an interim title), but ultimately only made weight for one of those contests.

Had he made weight for his interim title fight against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221, Romero would have captured the promotional gold, this after emerging victorious by way of knockout.

Despite his recent setbacks on the scale, Yoel Romero is confident that he will make weight for his bout with ‘Stylebender’ this weekend.

The latest report had Romero being 13-pounds off the 185lbs limit with four days to go before weigh ins.

As seen in the photo below, Yoel Romero is looking jacked for his UFC 248 showdown with Israel Adesanya.

The Cuban standout shared the following photo on his Instagram just over a week ago, where unsurprisingly he looks absolutely yoked.

Yoel Romero is confident that he will hand Israel Adesanya the first loss of his professional career this Saturday, and he plans to do so by knockout.

‘The Soldier of God’ recently claimed that as soon as ‘Stylebender’ makes “one mistake“, it will be lights out for the current middleweight champion of the world.

Adesanya, of course, has other plans. He also foresees the fight ending by way of stoppage, only with him getting his hand raised by the referee.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 4, 2020