Yod-IQ reflects on revenge knockout and six-figure contract: “I’m very ready”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 4, 2026
Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri

Revenge tastes sweeter with a $100,000 contract attached. Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri learned that firsthand.

The 23-year-old Thai sensation caught Alexey Balyko with a thunderous high right kick that forced an immediate stoppage at 2:06 of round one in their featherweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Friday Fights 137 on December 19 inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The highlight-reel victory improved his slate to 126-36 while extending his winning streak to nine and erasing the only loss on his ONE Championship record.

The finish validated countless hours spent perfecting that exact combination. Training at PK Saenchai Muaythaigym alongside some of Thailand’s finest paid immediate dividends when the moment arrived.

Balyko’s lights shut off instantly. Commentator Mitch Chilson announced that ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had awarded Yod-IQ the coveted six-figure contract to compete on the main roster.

“That neck kick, I drilled it with Ajarn Chanwit, Sia Khaek, and [Tawanchai] [PK Saenchai] every single day. Morning and evening, we trained like this until it became instinct. Even though I didn’t know when I’d get the timing to kick, we had to prepare it beforehand. When the real moment came, it came out naturally. I prayed in my heart that he wouldn’t get up because I really wanted to finish the fight,” he said.

“The moment they announced I got the contract, I screamed because, as I said, at first I didn’t dare to hope. I didn’t think the boss would surprise me like this. I’m very ready. I’ve been ready to seize this opportunity for a long time, and I have to thank all the fans who were an important part in helping to voice their support until I received this contract.”

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri targets bantamweight world title

His place on ONE Championship’s global roster secured, Yod-IQ locks his eyes on the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title currently held by Algerian-Thai superstar Nabil Anane. Training alongside featherweight king Tawanchai has provided invaluable insight into what reaching World Championship level requires.

The 23-year-old established clear boundaries about pursuing that dream. He wants foreign fighters only. No Thai opponents. His ultimate goal remains capturing gold at 145 pounds.

After grinding through 12 tough assignments on ONE Friday Fights and emerging victorious in 11 of them, Yod-IQ embraces patience. The strategic build-up toward capturing Muay Thai’s most coveted prize matters more than rushing the process. But two dream fights already occupy his mind for the coming months.

“Right now, I want to focus on one fight at a time and continuously develop myself because in the major promotion, there are only skilled fighters. The opponents I’m especially watching are old rivals like [Abdulla Dayakaev] and [Jonathan Haggerty],” he said.

