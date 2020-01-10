ONE: A New Tomorrow results and highlights: Stamp Fairtex stays perfect, Rodtang decimates Haggerty

ONE Championship returned to our screens on Friday with the stacked ONE: A New Tomorrow card out of Bangkok, Thailand.

The card was topped by a ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title showdown between reigning champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former champ Jonathan “The General” Haggerty. Rodtang won the pair’s first fight with a close decision. This time around, the champ left no doubt, bludgeoning the Brit to a TKO win at 2:39 of the third round.

In the ONE: A New Tomorrow co-main event, ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex looked to step closer to MMA gold, taking on India’s Puja Tomar. In a lopsided blowout, the rapidly evolving striking champ improved to 4-0 in MMA with a first-round TKO win.

Here are the full results of the ONE: A New Tomorrow card along with highlights where possible.

ONE: A New Tomorrow Main Card

Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship
Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeats Jonathan Haggerty via TKO at 2:39 of round three

Atomweight
Stamp Fairtex defeats Puja Tomar via TKO at 4:27 of round one

Bantamweight Muay Thai
Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai defeats Kenta Yamada via unanimous decision

Featherweight
Thanh Le defeats Ryogo Takahashi via knockout

Bantamweight Muay Thai
Liam Harrison defeats Mohammed Bin Mahmoud via knockout at 2:03 of round one

ONE: A New Tomorrow Prelims

Bantamweight Muay Thai
Muangthai PK. Saenchaimuaythaigym defeats Brice Delval via split decision

Welterweight
Raimond Magomedaliev defeats Joey Pierotti via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:50 of round one

Bantamweight Kickboxing
Adam Noi defeats Victor Pinto via unanimous decision

Featherweight
Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg defeats Ma Jia Wen via knockout at 0:55 of round one

Bantamweight Muay Thai
Mehdi Zatout defeats Han Zi Hao via split decision

Strawweight
Ayaka Miura defeats Maira Mazar via submission (americana) at 3:01 of round two

Featherweight
Roel Rosauro defeats Yohan Mulia Legowo via unanimous decision

What was your favorite moment from the ONE: A New Tomorrow card?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/10/2020. 

