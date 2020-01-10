ONE: A New Tomorrow results and highlights: Stamp Fairtex stays perfect, Rodtang decimates Haggerty

ONE Championship returned to our screens on Friday with the stacked ONE: A New Tomorrow card out of Bangkok, Thailand.
The card was topped by a ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title showdown between reigning champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former champ Jonathan “The General” Haggerty. Rodtang won the pair’s first fight with a close decision. This time around, the champ left no doubt, bludgeoning the Brit to a TKO win at 2:39 of the third round.
In the ONE: A New Tomorrow co-main event, ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex looked to step closer to MMA gold, taking on India’s Puja Tomar. In a lopsided blowout, the rapidly evolving striking champ improved to 4-0 in MMA with a first-round TKO win.
Here are the full results of the ONE: A New Tomorrow card along with highlights where possible.
ONE: A New Tomorrow Main Card
Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship
Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeats Jonathan Haggerty via TKO at 2:39 of round three
Atomweight
Stamp Fairtex defeats Puja Tomar via TKO at 4:27 of round one
Stamp Fairtex 🇹🇭 runs through Puja Tomar 🇮🇳 in DOMINANT fashion, winning by first-round TKO on her quest for a third ONE World Title! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/IVCQR3AsGr
Bantamweight Muay Thai
Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai defeats Kenta Yamada via unanimous decision
“The Million Dollar Baby” Sangmanee 🇹🇭 puts on a Muay Thai masterclass against Kenta Yamada 🇯🇵 to earn a unanimous decision victory at home! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/oVPhduriOH
Featherweight
Thanh Le defeats Ryogo Takahashi via knockout
👊 ANOTHER 👊 KNOCKOUT 👊
Thanh Le 🇻🇳🇺🇸 records his third-straight KO since coming to ONE, finishing Ryogo Takahashi 🇯🇵 with a furious first-round combo!@ThanhLeMMA #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/92sY3r2bCt
Bantamweight Muay Thai
Liam Harrison defeats Mohammed Bin Mahmoud via knockout at 2:03 of round one
🎯 KNOCKOUT ALERT 🎯
Liam "Hitman" Harrison 🇬🇧 puts "Jordan Boy" 🇲🇾 to sleep in the very first round! 💥@LiamBadco #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/XH1vHGy0nu
ONE: A New Tomorrow Prelims
Bantamweight Muay Thai
Muangthai PK. Saenchaimuaythaigym defeats Brice Delval via split decision
💪🧟♂ “Elbow Zombie” 💪🧟♂ Muangthai edges out Brice Delval to earn a split-decision victory in front of his hometown fans! 🇹🇭 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/GNbzLE68xt
Welterweight
Raimond Magomedaliev defeats Joey Pierotti via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:50 of round one
😱 WHAT A FINISH 😱
Russian warrior Raimond Magomedaliev 🇷🇺 submits Joey Pierotti 🇺🇸 with a TIGHT guillotine choke in Round 1!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/ZIRIqNTRAq
Bantamweight Kickboxing
Adam Noi defeats Victor Pinto via unanimous decision
Adam Noi 🇩🇿 overwhelms French star Victor Pinto 🇫🇷 en route to a spectacular unanimous decision win in ONE Super Series kickboxing! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/EuRy13xbze
Featherweight
Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg defeats Ma Jia Wen via knockout at 0:55 of round one
Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg 🇲🇳 finishes “Cannon” Ma Jia Wen 🇨🇳 with a HUGE KNOCKOUT just 55 seconds into the first round! ⏱ #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/wKJKd6A3mK
Bantamweight Muay Thai
Mehdi Zatout defeats Han Zi Hao via split decision
"The Diamond Heart" Mehdi Zatout 🇩🇿 kicks off the prime card with a thrilling split decision victory over Han Zi Hao 🇨🇳 in ONE Super Series Muay Thai! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/DoWqrOs5Sf
Strawweight
Ayaka Miura defeats Maira Mazar via submission (americana) at 3:01 of round two
Judo black belt Ayaka Miura 🇯🇵 weathers the early storm to submit Maira Mazar 🇧🇷 with a slick Americana! @ayk917m #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/Zum2ECOnUd
Featherweight
Roel Rosauro defeats Yohan Mulia Legowo via unanimous decision
Roel Rosauro 🇵🇭 kicks off ONE: A NEW TOMORROW with a unanimous decision victory over Yohan Mulia Legowo 🇮🇩 in the first ONE contest of the decade! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/EYjHu0Rzmd
What was your favorite moment from the ONE: A New Tomorrow card?
