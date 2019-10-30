Stamp Fairtex says her experience will help her beat Bi Nguyen

ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex will face another imposing opponent in Killer Bee” Bi Nguyen who is out to redeem herself from her split-decision loss in her previous outing.

Stamp is on a mission for a third world title in as many sports. After defeating Asha Roka in just her second mixed martial arts bout last August, Stamp continues her quest in Manila at ONE: Masters of Fate this November 8.

“Bi [Nguyen] is a strong opponent,” Stamp said of her foe.

“She’s a great test because she’s a good fighter overall. I’ve watched a lot of her fights and she likes to pressure opponents and doesn’t stop coming forward. She’s a very aggressive fighter, which is her strength. But she does tend to leave herself open a lot maybe due to a lack of experience.”

ONE Championship’s first-ever two-sport World Champion awed the crowd at home in Bangkok with her amazing display of grappling skills. She took down her opponent, maintained dominant ground control, and finished with a thrilling rear-naked choke.

In her next bout against Nguyen, Stamp says she plans to showcase even more improvement.

“For this fight, I am almost where I want to be,” Stamp said. “I’ve been focusing more on my MMA training, wrestling, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu game to complete this camp. MMA is a tricky sport, and there’s so much to study. But I’m willing to put in the work. I’m serious about pursuing another World Title.”

With a growing arsenal of skills, the 22-year old prodigy is on the fast track to becoming a contender for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title. But until she’s able to earn a shot at the champion, currently Angela Lee, she has to prove that her experience in Muay Thai and kickboxing is enough to power her through any test.

“As always, I will do my best to win,” Stamp concluded. “I get better with each fight and I learn a lot about myself. I’m always working hard in training to improve my skills. Let’s see how far I can go.”

How do you think Stamp Fairtex will do in her third MMA bout?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/30/2019.