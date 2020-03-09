The Korean Zombie vows to KO “coward” Brian Ortega for slapping his friend Jay Park at UFC 248

Chang Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, has penned fellow featherweight star a lengthy message following their confrontation at last night’s UFC 248 event.

Yesterday evening in Las Vegas, both Jung and Ortega were in attendance at T-Mobile Arena to watch the events festivities.

The former featherweight title challengers have clashed verbally over the past few months, but according to The Korean Zombie, he thought everything seemed cool last night.

That was until Jung went to the bathroom and ‘T-City’ allegedly decided to slap his friend and musician Jay Park.

The Korean Zombie took to Instagram moments ago where unloaded on Brian Ortega for his cowardly action at UFC 248, this while promising to knock the American out cold in the near future.

“Last night, you sat 10 meters away from me and Jay Park. For two hours nothing happened, so I thought everything was fine. But you fucking attacked Jay Park while I went to the bathroom. Jay Park is not a professional fighter but a musician. You slapped a civilian who merely helped translate. Even worse, you were sitting there waiting until I would be absent and attacked Jay Park. It was not a fight like real men would do. What you have done is same as a grown up to beat a child. You should have attacked me. If so, I would have not been upset. You are such a coward for slapping a musician not a fighter.” The Korean Zombie wrote. “If you f*cking planned this to fight me and to use my name because people don’t remember your name anymore, then I congratulate you, it worked. I will fight you and I will knock you out and your fucking face will be bloody. Now, your fucking face stays in my mind and I will fuck you up in the cage. I hope you won’t run away from me again.”

Who do you think would win if The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega squared off inside of the Octagon? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 8, 2020