Robert Whiteford Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 18-4-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Robert Whiteford next fight? N/A

Robert Whiteford last fight? Robert Whiteford had a no contest in their last fight against Andrew Fisher by No Contest (Accidental Eye Poke) on Oct. 01, 2021 at Bellator 267 - Lima vs. MVP 2.

Is Robert Whiteford retired? Robert Whiteford last fought Andrew Fisher 7 months and 1 day ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Robert Whiteford from? Robert Whiteford is from Armadale, West Lothian, Scotland.

Has Robert Whiteford ever been knocked out? Robert Whiteford has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Doctor Stoppage) from Bobby McVitie on May. 23, 2009 at AC 1 - Proving Ground