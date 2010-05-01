Ricky Marshall next fight?
N/A
Ricky Marshall last fight?
Ricky Marshall won their last fight against
Chris Johnstone by
TKO (Punches) on
Nov. 05, 2010 at
Fury MMA 1 - Australia vs. New Zealand.
Is Ricky Marshall retired?
Ricky Marshall last fought
Chris Johnstone 11 years 6 months and 3 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Ricky Marshall?
Ricky Marshall has a 100% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Ricky Marshall betting fights, you would have lost $0.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.
Where is Ricky Marshall from?
Ricky Marshall is from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.
Has Ricky Marshall ever been knocked out?
Ricky Marshall has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Ricky Marshall been fighting?
Ricky Marshall has been fighting for a period of 4 months and 28 days, their first fight was on Apr. 02, 2011 at Fury MMA 2 - Dunstan vs. Irei. They have accumalated roughly 16 minutes and 22 seconds of professional combat.