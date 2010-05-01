advertisement - continue reading below
Ricky Marshall Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 1-0-0

Marshall grew up in the Franklinville section of Franklin Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey and attended Delsea Regional High School. Influenced by Karate Kid, Marshall started practising Soo Bahk Do at the age of six, eventually placing second in the national championships and being promoted to 3rd degree black belt in the sport. Marshall started training jiu-jitsu in 1999 after moving to Colorado to attend the University of Colorado from where he graduated with a degree in mathematics.

Last Fight: Chris Johnstone
Age: 2021
Height
Weight 205 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: Australia
Association: Advance MA
1 Wins
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%
0 Loss
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 77 in (200 cm)
Team Team ElevationGrudge Training Center
Rank Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Amal Easton

FAQ's

Ricky Marshall next fight?
N/A
Ricky Marshall last fight?
Ricky Marshall won their last fight against Chris Johnstone by TKO (Punches) on Nov. 05, 2010 at Fury MMA 1 - Australia vs. New Zealand.
Is Ricky Marshall retired?
Ricky Marshall last fought Chris Johnstone 11 years 6 months and 3 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Ricky Marshall?
Ricky Marshall has a 100% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Ricky Marshall betting fights, you would have lost $0.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.
Where is Ricky Marshall from?
Ricky Marshall is from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.
Has Ricky Marshall ever been knocked out?
Ricky Marshall has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Ricky Marshall been fighting?
Ricky Marshall has been fighting for a period of 4 months and 28 days, their first fight was on Apr. 02, 2011 at Fury MMA 2 - Dunstan vs. Irei. They have accumalated roughly 16 minutes and 22 seconds of professional combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Chris Johnstone Fury MMA 1 - Australia vs. New Zealand
Nov/05/2010 		TKO (Punches) 1 1:22
win Arthur Lasike
Amateur Fight 		Fury MMA 2 - Dunstan vs. Irei
Apr/02/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
