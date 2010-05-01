Ricky Marshall Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 1-0-0

FAQ's

Ricky Marshall next fight? N/A

Ricky Marshall last fight? Ricky Marshall won their last fight against Chris Johnstone by TKO (Punches) on Nov. 05, 2010 at Fury MMA 1 - Australia vs. New Zealand.

Is Ricky Marshall retired? Ricky Marshall last fought Chris Johnstone 11 years 6 months and 3 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Should I bet on Ricky Marshall ? Ricky Marshall has a 100% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.

According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Ricky Marshall betting fights, you would have lost $0.

Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.

Where is Ricky Marshall from? Ricky Marshall is from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Has Ricky Marshall ever been knocked out? Ricky Marshall has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.