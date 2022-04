Louis Taylor Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 18-4-1

FAQ's

Louis Taylor next fight? N/A

Louis Taylor last fight? Louis Taylor won their last fight against Abusupiyan Magomedov by KO (Punch) on Dec. 31, 2018 at Professional Fighters League - 2018 Season PFL Championships .

Is Louis Taylor retired? Louis Taylor last fought Abusupiyan Magomedov 3 years 4 months and 1 day ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Louis Taylor from? Louis Taylor is from Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Has Louis Taylor ever been knocked out? Louis Taylor has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Perry Filkins on Jan. 27, 2012 at CZ 40 - Kicking It XL at The Rock