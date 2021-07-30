|Last Fight:
|Thomas Narmo
|Age:
|46
|Height
|5'11"
|Weight
|229 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Panther"
|Nationality:
|Cameroon
|Association:
|Impakt Hong Kong
|Reach
|73 in (185 cm)
|Style
|Kickboxing, Muay Thai
|Team
|Team Impakt
|Rank
|Black belt in Kyokushin KarateBlack belt in Shotokan Karate2nd degree black belt in Koshiki KarateBlack belt in JudoBlack prajied in Muay ThaiPurple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|NC
|Thomas Narmo
|One Championship - Battleground 2
Jul/30/2021
|No Contest (Accidental Groin Kick)
|Olivier Coste
|2
|4:07
|loss
|Oumar Kane
|One Championship - Unbreakable 2
Jan/22/2021
|TKO (Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|4:32
|loss
|Mauro Cerilli
|One Championship - Reign of Valor
Mar/08/2019
|TKO (Knees)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|2:30
|win
|Tur-Ochir Ariunbold
|One Championship - Iron Will
Mar/24/2018
|Decision (Split)
|Kemp Cheng
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Aung La N Sang
|One Championship - Hero's Dream
Nov/03/2017
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|4:31
|win
|Hideki Sekine
|One Championship - Total Victory
Sep/16/2017
|KO (Punch)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|0:11
|loss
|Alexandre Machado
|One Championship 45 - Heroes of the World
Aug/13/2016
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|Yuji Shimada
|2
|0:21
|win
|Igor Subora
|One Championship 33 - Pride of Lions
Nov/13/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|1:09
|loss
|Chi Lewis-Parry
|One FC 18 - War of Dragons
Jul/11/2014
|KO (Elbows)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|4:07
|NC
|Chi Lewis-Parry
|One FC 16 - Honor and Glory
May/30/2014
|No Contest (Accidental Knee to Groin)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|N/A
|loss
|Paul Cheng
|One FC 13 - Moment of Truth
Dec/06/2013
|TKO (Submission to Strikes)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|4:54
|win
|Mahmoud Hassan
|One FC 10 - Champions and Warriors
Sep/13/2013
|KO (Spinning Heel Kick)
|Kenichi Serizawa
|1
|0:31