Alain Ngalani Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 4-6-0 NC(2)

FAQ's

Alain Ngalani next fight? N/A

Alain Ngalani last fight? Alain Ngalani had a no contest in their last fight against Thomas Narmo by No Contest (Accidental Groin Kick) on Jul. 30, 2021 at One Championship - Battleground 2.

Is Alain Ngalani retired? Alain Ngalani last fought Thomas Narmo 9 months and 3 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Alain Ngalani from? Alain Ngalani is from Cameroon.

Has Alain Ngalani ever been knocked out? Alain Ngalani has lost 5 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Oumar Kane on Jan. 22, 2021 at One Championship - Unbreakable 2