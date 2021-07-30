advertisement - continue reading below
Alain Ngalani Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 4-6-0 NC(2)

Ngalani started learning Judo at the age of six, following his brothers. He started showing ability early, winning back-to-back junior tournaments in Cameroon and all over Africa. He was influenced by his mother, who loved the sport and wanted her boys to learn discipline and focus their energy positively. As a youth he cut down his judo training in order to study other styles such as Karate (Shotokan, Koshiki and Kyokushin), Kickboxing, Savate, Sanda and Muay Thai. Later he picked up other disciplines like boxing, jiu-jitsu and wrestling in preparation for fighting in MMA competitions. In addition to martial arts, he worked as a bodyguard for VIPs and high-profile personalities in Côte d'Ivoire before immigrating to Hong Kong in 2001.

Last Fight: Thomas Narmo
Age: 46
Height 5'11"
Weight 229 lbs
Nick Name: "The Panther"
Nationality: Cameroon
Association: Impakt Hong Kong
4 Wins
KO / TKO
3
75%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
25%
6 Losses
KO / TKO
5
83%
Submission
3
50%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 73 in (185 cm)
Style Kickboxing, Muay Thai
Team Team Impakt
Rank Black belt in Kyokushin KarateBlack belt in Shotokan Karate2nd degree black belt in Koshiki KarateBlack belt in JudoBlack prajied in Muay ThaiPurple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

FAQ's

Alain Ngalani next fight?
N/A
Alain Ngalani last fight?
Alain Ngalani had a no contest in their last fight against Thomas Narmo by No Contest (Accidental Groin Kick) on Jul. 30, 2021 at One Championship - Battleground 2.
Is Alain Ngalani retired?
Alain Ngalani last fought Thomas Narmo 9 months and 3 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Alain Ngalani from?
Alain Ngalani is from Cameroon.
Has Alain Ngalani ever been knocked out?
Alain Ngalani has lost 5 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Oumar Kane on Jan. 22, 2021 at One Championship - Unbreakable 2
How long has Alain Ngalani been fighting?
Alain Ngalani has been fighting for a period of 7 years 10 months and 17 days, their first fight was on Sep. 13, 2013 at One FC 10 - Champions and Warriors. They have accumalated roughly 51 minutes and 53 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
NC Thomas Narmo One Championship - Battleground 2
Jul/30/2021 		No Contest (Accidental Groin Kick) Olivier Coste 2 4:07
loss Oumar Kane One Championship - Unbreakable 2
Jan/22/2021 		TKO (Punches) Olivier Coste 1 4:32
loss Mauro Cerilli One Championship - Reign of Valor
Mar/08/2019 		TKO (Knees) Olivier Coste 1 2:30
win Tur-Ochir Ariunbold One Championship - Iron Will
Mar/24/2018 		Decision (Split) Kemp Cheng 3 5:00
loss Aung La N Sang One Championship - Hero's Dream
Nov/03/2017 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Olivier Coste 1 4:31
win Hideki Sekine One Championship - Total Victory
Sep/16/2017 		KO (Punch) Yuji Shimada 1 0:11
loss Alexandre Machado One Championship 45 - Heroes of the World
Aug/13/2016 		TKO (Submission to Punches) Yuji Shimada 2 0:21
win Igor Subora One Championship 33 - Pride of Lions
Nov/13/2015 		TKO (Punches) Olivier Coste 1 1:09
loss Chi Lewis-Parry One FC 18 - War of Dragons
Jul/11/2014 		KO (Elbows) Olivier Coste 1 4:07
NC Chi Lewis-Parry One FC 16 - Honor and Glory
May/30/2014 		No Contest (Accidental Knee to Groin) Olivier Coste 1 N/A
loss Paul Cheng One FC 13 - Moment of Truth
Dec/06/2013 		TKO (Submission to Strikes) Yuji Shimada 1 4:54
win Mahmoud Hassan One FC 10 - Champions and Warriors
Sep/13/2013 		KO (Spinning Heel Kick) Kenichi Serizawa 1 0:31
