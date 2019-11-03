Video | Canelo Alvarez KO’s Sergey Kovalev

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez picked up a stunning knockout victory over Sergey Kovalev during the pair’s light heavyweight superfight on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Alvarez moved up in weight to take on Kovalev in a highly-anticipated light heavyweight matchup against Kovalev. The two met at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in what was a huge fight streamed lived on DAZN.

The fight was extremely close throughout, with many pundits on social media having Kovalev up and ahead on the scorecards entering the last few rounds of the fight. However, Alvarez didn’t want the judges to get involved with the decision, and he was able to land a brutal combination to knock Kovalev out in the 11th round.

Check out a video of the knockout below:

Canelo Alvarez scores an 11th round knockout over Sergey Kovalev to win the light heavyweight world title. #boxing | #3ptcnvrsn pic.twitter.com/HgcBpUjDfU — The 3 Point Conversion (@3ptCnvrsn) November 3, 2019

The win gives Alvarez the WBO light heavyweight championship. He is now a world champion in three different weight classes. Alvarez improved his boxing record to 53-1-2 with 36 knockouts. His lone career defeat came against Floyd Mayweather in September 2013. Overall he is riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak, including his current four-fight win streak since a draw against Gennady Golovkin in September 2017.

As for Kovalev, the Russian saw his two-fight win streak snapped. His career record now stands at 34-4-1 with 29 knockout wins. At 36-years-old it’s hard to say what’s next for him after suffering such a brutal KO loss.

The judges’ scorecards were later revealed for this fight, and the judges actually had Alvarez up ahead slightly. Two judges had Alvarez up 96-94 on two scorecards with the third having it tied up at 95-95 apiece. Those are close scorecards, and despite being ahead Alvarez didn’t want to take any risk that he could lose a close decision or have a draw, so he took matters into his own hands and scored a massive knockout.

