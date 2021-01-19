Watch ‘The Mountain’ Thor Bjornsson fight Steven Ward (Video)

Thor Bjornsson, also known as “The Mountain” on HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones”, is preparing to make his professional boxing debut.

Bjornsson is set to collide with fellow ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Eddie Hall this September in Las Vegas.

The fight came to fruition after Bjornsson set a world record for deadlifting 1,104.54 pounds at his gym in Iceland in 2020. The mark broke the record which was previously held by Eddie Hall.

Hall took exception to Thor Bjornsson receiving notoriety over that feat, claiming that the so called “achievement” took place outside of competition.

“Absolutely no legitimate sport would acknowledge World Records broken out of competition & you are undermining the very sport you are claiming to champion,” Hall wrote on Instagram. “I genuinely look forward to having my record broken & seeing what is possible. I think you are probably the man to do it, there’s no denying that & I’ll still shake your hand afterwards and say well done… if you do it under the appropriate conditions.”

Thor Bjornsson responded by calling Eddie Hall an “arrogant a–hole”, and shortly after breaking Hall’s record, proceeded to callout the Englishman for a fight.

“Core Sports just offered me a seven-figure contract,” Bjornsson claimed. “Eddie Hall has been running his mouth now for weeks and I know he got the same deal. So: Eddie, I just knocked out your record and now I’m ready to knock you out in the ring.”

The fight, which is being billed as the “Heaviest Boxing Match In History”, was made official last summer.

Thor Bjornsson is clearly taking his first professional bout seriously as he recently competed in an exhibition boxing match with Steven Ward.

“I hope Eddie does this as well as I want him to be at his best,” Björnsson said before his draw with Steven Ward (H/T The Sun). “I don’t want him making excuses that he didn’t have the preparation I had. I believe if he doesn’t do this then I’ll knock him out in the first round.”

