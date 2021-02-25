Viral MMA practitioner starts GoFundMe following bathroom brawl with Oklahoma wide receiver

The viral MMA practitioner who got into a bathroom brawl with an Oklahoma wide receiver has started a GoFundMe for himself.

Over the course of the last few days we’ve all seen the clip of Spencer Jones, from the University of Oklahoma, being beaten up by Walker Brown who is said to be “MMA trained”. While Jones seems to be the one who initiates the fight, Brown is certainly the one who finishes it.

Through a statement on a new GoFundMe, Brown made it clear that he’s dealing with some repercussions from the viral moment.

Oklahoma WR vs. 10 year trained MMA fighter looks a lot like Oklahoma football vs. the college football playoff pic.twitter.com/BT39guQj0G — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 22, 2021

“Hi everyone. I am the guy in the bathroom fight video,” Brown wrote, “I have laughed with the funny comments about my cowboy boots and cauliflower ear. I have not commented because there is an on-going investigation. I have been advised to get an attorney. I am also facing a surgery from an injury I received while defending myself and will be looking at some unplanned medical bills and time off of work recovering from the surgery. I am a full-time student who works two jobs.

First, I would like to thank you all for the generous support that I have received from all over the country. It is overwhelming in a good way! Strangers have even offered to help me cover the costs of defending myself and so I have set up this account for anyone who would like to contribute. I feel awkward doing this because I want to work and pay my own bills, but I am realizing that may be difficult for a little bit. I will say that YES, there was something that occurred prior to the start of the video as my nose doesn’t bleed for no reason. After I hire an attorney, I will make a statement so you will know my side of the story. Thank you again for all of the support.”

Will you be chipping in to help this MMA fighter?