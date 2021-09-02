Video | MMA fighter shoves dildo in the face of her opponent at weigh-ins, ends up losing fight via TKO

An MMA fighter in Poland shoved a dildo in the face of her opponent at weigh-ins, and then she ended up losing the fight via TKO.

Ewa Brodnicka, nicknamed “Kleo,” is a 37-year-old professional boxer with a 20-1 pro record from Poland who recently made her mixed martial arts debut for the High League MMA promotion in Poland. The 31-year-old Aniela Bogusz was her opponent for the fight, but the weigh-ins are what everyone is talking about as they featured a unique situation.

During the staredowns for the fight, Brodnicka pulled out a dildo and shoved it in Bogusz’s face, which led to the two getting into a little bit of a skirmish. Check out the video below.

This was happen last weekend in High League promotion in Poland. In that fight, Ewa Brodnicka lost to Aniela "Lil Masti" Bogusz by TKO in R3 https://t.co/0z0vaowyyj pic.twitter.com/4ZbtLoSRTH — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) August 31, 2021

Clearly, Bogusz was not happy about the situation and she responded in the best way imaginable as she was able to take her opponent down in the fight, get her into the crucifix position, and finish her off with strikes. It was likely karma for Brodnicka doing someone extreme like shoving a dildo in her opponent’s face and then throwing it at her. While we all like watching colorful and entertaining weigh-ins, this prop seemed like it went too far.

That being said, if the goal for Brodnicka was to get people talking about her, then she succeeded as the video of the dildo toss has been making the rounds on social media. However, the fact that she lost the fight via third-round TKO seems to take a bit of the luster out of what happened at the weigh-ins.

By the way, there were actually betting odds offered for this fight. Brodnicka lost as a -175 betting favorite while Bogusz picked up the win as a +125 betting underdog.