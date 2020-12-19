Video | Jose Perez pulls off rare banana split submission at CFFC 91

Friday night’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships 91 saw featherweight prospect Jose Perez pull off a late submission of 2020 candidate.

Heading into the contest, Perez had only fought once in his professional career after putting together a 3-0 amateur career. Standing in his way at CFFC 91 was the 1-2 Jacob Dorman. Despite having this fight lined up, Perez already had his third career fight set for February as well.

To close out this rather tumultuous year, Perez got about as good of a win as he could have. At just beyond the two-minute mark, the 25-year old wrapped up Dorman and began working for one of the more unique submission maneuvers in the sport.

Locking his legs around Dorman’s right leg, Perez then grabbed ahold of his opponent’s left leg with his arms and began to pull in opposite directions. It wasn’t long after Perez began to pull that Dorman tapped to the pain.

To conclude the night of action there were two more great submissions.

At 170-pounds the undefeated 6-0 Solomon Renfro took on Canada’s Mike Mallott (5-1-1). After connecting with a big right hand as Renfro through a blind leg kick, Mallot scored a knockdown and followed Renfro to the ground. From there he took his back and sunk in the rear-naked choke in round one.

WOW! #CFFC91 is closing 2020 with a bang! pic.twitter.com/Vav2a2jLHw — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 19, 2020

And last but not least, once again at featherweight, the title was on the line.

Hot prospect Pat Sabatini would add to his resume to go 13-3 by claiming the vacant CFFC crown against Jesse Stirn. Unlike the prior to fights mentioned, Stirn managed to make it to round two. Unfortunately, he still found himself on the wrong end of the results.

From the mount, Sabatini grabbed hold of the arm and transitioned a submission. Cranking away, Stirn would be forced to tap to the armbar with really no chance to defend.

