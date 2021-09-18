Thor Bjornsson stops Devon Larratt in titan weight boxing match (Video)

Former World’s Strongest Man Thor Bjornsson squared off with arm wrestling icon Devon Larratt in a boxing match earlier this afternoon.

Bjornsson, who is also well known as “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones, had previously competed in boxing exhibition bouts and was able to use his skillset to overwhelm his inexperienced opponent right from the opening bell.

Larratt, who is arguably the greatest arm wrestler of all time, had accepted the bout just a few weeks ago and had no prior combat sports experience to speak of. Unfortunately, that fact proved very evident in today’s matchup Thor Bjornsson.

The hulking Icelander pressed the action throughout the short-lived contest, backing Larratt up with big punches. After eating a few straight punches and then a big left hook, the referee decided he had seen enough and stepped in to call a stop to the action.

Check out the Thor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt fight highlights below via YouTube:

In addition to keeping busy with celebrity style boxing matches, Thor Bjornsson also recently co-founded the spirits brand Icelandic Mountain Vodka. The company is looking to release a gin production line.

What did you think of today’s Bjornsson vs. Larratt titan weight boxing match? Would you be interested in seeing ‘The Mountain’ participate in future contests? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!