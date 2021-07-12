Sheena Brandenburg, MMA and BKFC fighter, sentenced to 5 to 15 years in deadly hit-and-run

Sheena Brandenburg, who is an MMA fighter and who also competes for BKFC, was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in a deadly hit-and-run incident.

In March, it was reported that Brandenburg was involved in a terrible incident that left 56-year-old Troy Lambert dead after she hit his motorcycle from behind and left him for dead. Police say that Brandenburg was at a local tavern before the deadly hit-and-run incident.

“State police say Sheena Brandenburg hit a motorcyclist from behind around 1 a.m. in August and drove away. The rider, Grayling resident Troy Lambert, died of his injuries. Both Brandenburg and Lambert were at a local tavern before the crash. Brandenburg, a 37-year-old Gaylord resident, has had a warrant out for her arrest since October. Police received a tip in November that she was living in Missouri. She was arrested by local law enforcement and extradited back to Michigan for her arraignment on March 8. Brandenburg is charged with reckless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a deadly accident. Her bond is set at $250,000,” 9&10 News reported at the time.

According to UpNorthLive, Brandenburg has now been sentenced to 5 to 15 years for her involvement in the deadly crash. She will be credited with a prior 149 days served.

Brandenburg was last seen competing in BKFC in December 2020, losing via TKO (doctor stoppage) to Jenny Clausius. She had a 1-2 overall record in BKFC, with a TKO win over Ivana Coleman and a TKO loss to Delaney Bailey. As for her MMA career, which is likely over now, Brandenburg was not very successful. She had an 0-4 record as a professional MMA fighter between 2017 and 2019, including one fight in RIZIN. Before turning pro, Brandenburg had plenty of experience as an amateur, with a 3-17 overall record, including a submission loss to current UFC women’s strawweight fighter Cheyanne Buys in 2014.