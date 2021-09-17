Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin: “I just don’t think that’s okay”

UFC fighter Sean O’Malley has voiced his criticism over transgender Alana McLaughlin competing in women’s MMA.

This topic has been a source of great controversy over the course of the last few weeks ever since McLaughlin made her professional mixed martial arts debut for Combate Global. After a back and forth encounter McLaughlin managed to secure the win, beginning a conversation about whether or not she should have been permitted to compete in the first place.

During a recent episode of his podcast, O’Malley gave his own thoughts on the situation.

“I don’t think that’s okay. I just don’t think that’s okay,” O’Malley said. “In just competing in sports, I mean, especially mixed.”

“It’s like she had testosterone for, who knows, 20 to 30 years of her life and now I’m a girl. You could tell that’s a dude. A jacked girl. I mean, look at those arms.”

While many fans and fighters tend to agree with O’Malley’s assessment, it definitely seems like the kind of subject that needs to involve looking at the science as opposed to making a quick judgement based on personal views.

