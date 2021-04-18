Pros react after Steve Cunningham defeats Frank Mir in Atlanta

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir made his professional boxing debut against Steve Cunningham at tonight’s Triller: ‘Askren vs. Paul’ event.

Mir (19-3 MMA) was originally slated to meet Antonio Tarver at tonight’s event, however the Georgia commission would not allow the former boxing champion to compete.

With that, Frank Mir was quickly rebooked, this time to fight former IBF cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham.

Cunningham (30-9-1) had not competed since August of 2017, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Andrew Tabiti.

As for Mir, the former UFC heavyweight champion had most previously competed back in October of 2019, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Roy Nelson under the Bellator banner.

Tonight’s Frank Mir vs. Steve Cunningham fight proved to be a much more competitive contest than many were expecting. Through the opening four rounds of the fight Mir found some success while taking little punishment. However, Cunningham’s boxing skills began to show face later in the fight, as he proceeded to rock Frank Mir on multiple occasions. To his credit, the former UFC heavyweight champion hung in there and traded shots with the experienced boxer until the final bell.

Official Result: Steve Cunningham def. Frank Mir (60-54, 60-54, 58-56)

Check out how the pros reacted to Cunningham defeating Mir below:

FRANK MIR IS NOT A WRESTLER! #TrillerFightClub — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) April 18, 2021

Are you guys watching boxing match of Frank Mir vs Cunningham?

Vocês estão assistindo a luta de boxe do Frank mir vs Cunningham? — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) April 18, 2021

Triller is painful — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 18, 2021

The commentators on Triller are going overboard to the point where it’s taking away from the fight 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) April 18, 2021

