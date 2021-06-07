Pros react after Logan Paul fights Floyd Mayweather in Miami

By
Chris Taylor
-
Floyd-Mayweather-Logan-Paul
PhotoCred: The Spun / Bad Left Hook

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather returned to the squared circle Sunday night for an exhibition bout with YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

Mayweather, who is now 44-years-old, has not competed professionally since improving his overall record to 50-0 with a TKO victory over Conor McGregor in 2017. With that said, ‘Money’ most previously saw his hand raised in an exhibition bout with RIZIN star Tenshin Nasukawa on New Years Eve in 2018, earning a first round TKO.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul (0-1) had only fought once as a professional prior to tonight’s exhibition bout, where he dropped a split decision to KSI in November 2019. Although he lacked experience, the YouTuber sported a thirty-four pound weight advantage over ‘Money’ this evening.

Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Tonight’s Mayweather vs. Paul bout went as many expected it would. Floyd appeared happy to stay on the defensive and let Logan tire himself out in the opening rounds. Then in round four, ‘Money’ began to up his pace and actually started to land some decent shots. That trend continued until the horn sounded to the eighth and final round.

Official Result: Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went this distance (8 rounds)

Check out how the pros reacted Mayweather vs. Paul below:

Post-fight reactions to Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul:

Prior to defeating Logan this evening, Floyd told TMZ Sports that a fight with younger brother Jake would “probably” be next.

What did you think of tonight’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM