Pros react after Logan Paul fights Floyd Mayweather in Miami

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather returned to the squared circle Sunday night for an exhibition bout with YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

Mayweather, who is now 44-years-old, has not competed professionally since improving his overall record to 50-0 with a TKO victory over Conor McGregor in 2017. With that said, ‘Money’ most previously saw his hand raised in an exhibition bout with RIZIN star Tenshin Nasukawa on New Years Eve in 2018, earning a first round TKO.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul (0-1) had only fought once as a professional prior to tonight’s exhibition bout, where he dropped a split decision to KSI in November 2019. Although he lacked experience, the YouTuber sported a thirty-four pound weight advantage over ‘Money’ this evening.

Tonight’s Mayweather vs. Paul bout went as many expected it would. Floyd appeared happy to stay on the defensive and let Logan tire himself out in the opening rounds. Then in round four, ‘Money’ began to up his pace and actually started to land some decent shots. That trend continued until the horn sounded to the eighth and final round.

Official Result: Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went this distance (8 rounds)

Check out how the pros reacted Mayweather vs. Paul below:

Etherium max on Mayweathers shorts. To the moon ! #crypto #EMAX — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 7, 2021

DJ Khalid is a boxing ref? — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) June 7, 2021

Round 3 High cover and walk him down , Floyd will pick up the volume here — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul is fatigued!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 7, 2021

I’m confused. I thought Logan said MMA was more difficult. Why so much clinch initiation #MayweatherPaul #FloydvsLogan — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 7, 2021

Also, FWIW, Jake is better than Logan. And yeah, I know, the competition has been different, but it’s clear to me. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 7, 2021

Floyd finishes s this round — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 7, 2021

Name things harder than landing on @FloydMayweather #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/z2lk8lqIy3 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) June 7, 2021

Im feeling like it’s over here in 6 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 7, 2021

LOGAN PAUL 4 rounds to 2 Going into 7th — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul:

Someone needs to ko one of these brothers #MayweatherPaul — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 7, 2021

@jakepaul you are straight bitch too you pussy if I ever see you in the street Iima slap the taste out of your mouth 👋🏾 🤡 — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) June 7, 2021

It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

Prior to defeating Logan this evening, Floyd told TMZ Sports that a fight with younger brother Jake would “probably” be next.

