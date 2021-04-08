Pros react after Adriano Moraes KO’s Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT 1

Demetrious Johnson returned to the caged circle at tonight’s ONE on TNT 1 event where he challenged Adriano Moraes for the flyweight championship.

Johnson (30-4-1 MMA) had won the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix back in October of 2019, this after defeating Danny Kingad by unanimous decision. The former UFC flyweight kingpin, ‘Mighty Mouse’, had gone 3-0 under the ONE banner prior to tonight’s main event, this after being traded to the promotion in 2018.

Meanwhile, Adrian Moraes (19-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with Demetrious Johnson fresh off reclaiming the ONE Flyweight title with a win over Geje Eustaquio. The Brazilian had gone 5-1 over his past six fights prior to tonight’s clash with ‘Mighty Mouse’, with his lone loss in that time coming to the aforementioned Eustaquio by split-decision.

Tonight’s highly anticipated flyweight title fight culminated in a brutal knockout, as in the second round Adriano Moraes was able to put away Demetrious Johnson a nasty knee.

Check out how the pros reacted to Moraes finishing DJ below:

More reactions to Adriano Moraes spectacular knockout win over Demetrious Johnson:

