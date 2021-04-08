Pros react after Adriano Moraes KO’s Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT 1

Demetrious Johnson returned to the caged circle at tonight’s ONE on TNT 1 event where he challenged Adriano Moraes for the flyweight championship.

Johnson (30-4-1 MMA) had won the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix back in October of 2019, this after defeating Danny Kingad by unanimous decision. The former UFC flyweight kingpin, ‘Mighty Mouse’, had gone 3-0 under the ONE banner prior to tonight’s main event, this after being traded to the promotion in 2018.

Meanwhile, Adrian Moraes (19-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with Demetrious Johnson fresh off reclaiming the ONE Flyweight title with a win over Geje Eustaquio. The Brazilian had gone 5-1 over his past six fights prior to tonight’s clash with ‘Mighty Mouse’, with his lone loss in that time coming to the aforementioned Eustaquio by split-decision.

Tonight’s highly anticipated flyweight title fight culminated in a brutal knockout, as in the second round Adriano Moraes was able to put away Demetrious Johnson a nasty knee.

Check out how the pros reacted to Moraes finishing DJ below:

I knew @RondaRousey could KO @mighty. He’s so short & bald, how could he not suck. No wonder @danawhite didn’t give a fuck about him. — phil baroni (@philbaroni) April 8, 2021

Everybody has bad days you just get to see fighters worst days televised for amusement. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 8, 2021

I hate to say it but yea man. Them strikes can ruin your chin quickly https://t.co/VSXnUrnBUz — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 8, 2021

This is why knees to downed opponents are vicious and ILLEGAL in MMA in the UFC! If this was the USA that knee is not allowed and Mighty Mouse can get up in a more safe and protective manner. I hope Mighty Mouse is ok, but this is why I disagree with those rules. #ONEonTNT1 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 8, 2021

So @ONEChampionship spends INVESTOR money then tells the World the wrong start time..

Not great. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 8, 2021

More reactions to Adriano Moraes spectacular knockout win over Demetrious Johnson:

Knees to grounded opponent should be legal everywhere — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) April 8, 2021

Knees to a grounded opponent are legal in @ONEChampionship ! It is the best rule ONE has — Funky (@Benaskren) April 8, 2021

Who would you like to see Adriano Moraes fight next following his knockout victory over Demetrious Johnson at tonight’s ONE on TNT 1 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!