Pro boxers react after Canelo Alvarez KO’s Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez put his WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring champion titles on the line against IBF champion Caleb Plant this evening.

The winner of tonight’s contest was set become the first undisputed super middleweight champion in Boxing history.

Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2) had most previously competed back in May, where he scored a stoppage win over Billy Joe Saunders. The pride of Mexico suffered his lone career defeat back in September of 2013, when he was outpointed by Floyd Mayweather.

Meanwhile, Caleb Plant had entered tonight’s highly anticipated title fight with Canelo sporting a perfect professional record of 21-0. ‘Sweethands’ last competed in the squared circle back in January, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Caleb Traux.

Tonight’s ‘Canelo vs Plant’ super middleweight title fight proved to be a competitive fight. Caleb Plant was able to get off to a quick start, but slowly but surely Canelo Alvarez creeped his way back into the fight. After a strong round ten, the Mexican standout put the American away for good in round eleven.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Caleb Plant via KO in Round 11

Check out how the pros reacted to Canelo defeating Plant below:

Canelo was excellent tonight. Welcome to the club 🤪 🥊 #UNDISPUTED 👑 — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) November 7, 2021

Canelo is me at 168..facts — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) November 7, 2021

Canelo- Plant, pressure breaks pipes and people, and hooks and body shots help too. #CaneloPlant — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 7, 2021

Canelo the best mf fighter in the world! Period — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) November 7, 2021

Congratulations to the pound for pound king, @canelo, on making boxing history as the first undisputed super middleweight champion ever. Plant put up a great fight but Canelo is just too good. Boxing is in great hands. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) November 7, 2021

Congrats to Canelo he closed the show like a true champ. Respect to Plant. — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) November 7, 2021

Thinking of signing Canelo to Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions Whatchyall think? He only has 1 loss🤷🏼‍♂️ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 7, 2021

Who would you like to see Canelo Alvarez fight next following his KO victory over Caleb Plant this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!