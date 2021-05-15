Photo | Billy Joe Saunders undergoes intense procedure to repair broken face

Those who thought that Billy Joe Saunders had quit prematurely in his boxing match with Canelo Alvarez last Saturday were sadly mistaken.

Alvarez (56-1-2) and Saunders (30-1) squared off in a highly anticipated super-middleweight title fight last weekend in Arlington, Texas.

Canelo got off to a solid start in the opening four rounds, but the Englishman began to turn the tide in his favor in rounds five and six. However, in round eight, Canelo Alvarez was able to catch Billy Joe Saunders with a nasty uppercut that did all sorts of damage to the Southpaw’s left eye.

On the stool between rounds eight and nine, Saunders’ corner decided to throw in the towel due to the damage their fighter had just endured.

Some fans were quick to call the stoppage premature, insinuating that Billy Joe Saunders had opted to quit instead of returning for round nine.

With that said, the recent rendering of Saunders’ medical procedure required to repair his face will have any doubters eating their words (via @lthomasnews).

From @heyitsmarcosv at @FightHubTV, here's a rendering of the results of the medical procedure Billy Joe Saunders had to undergro after Canelo broke his face. And people dared to suggest he should keep fighting? What lunacy. pic.twitter.com/fnEOc61IXm — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 14, 2021

“Here’s a rendering of the results of the medical procedure Billy Joe Saunders had to undergo after Canelo broke his face. And people dared to suggest he should keep fighting? What lunacy.” – Thomas captioned the photo.

Saunders surrendered his WBO super-middleweight in last weekend’s defeat to Alvarez. It remains unclear if the British fighter will return to the squared circle following his recent facial surgery.

As for Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican standout is hoping to take on IBF champion Caleb Plant in his next fight.

Do you think we will see Billy Joe Saunders back in the boxing ring following his recent loss and subsequent injury at the hands of Canelo Alvarez?