PFL signs Marina Mokhnatkina and Martina Jindrova ahead of 2022 season

The PFL has added to their 155-pound weight class as they begin looking ahead to the 2022 season.

Made official on Wednesday, the promotion announced that they have signed the likes of former 145-pound featherweight competitors Marina Mokhnatkina and Martina Jindrova.

“We are very excited to bring two women of this caliber into our women’s lightweight division,” PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo said via press release. “The goal has been to elevate our roster each year and that will be the case once again in 2022. These signings, along with others we already have in the pipeline will show the commitment we have to building an even stronger roster for the coming season.”

MMA fans may be most familiar with Mokhnatkina (5-2) from her recent two-fight stint in Bellator where she went 1-1. The Russian Sambo champion recently defeated Amanda Bell via unanimous decision at Bellator 260 last month. Earlier this month, she announced that her Bellator contract had expired and that she was signing with the PFL.

Mokhnatkina is expected to make her promotional debut for the promotion on August 19 against Kaitlin Young.

Jindrova hails from the Czech Republic and boasts a great striking background in Muay Thai and kickboxing having held titles in each discipline. The 30-year old is currently 3-0 in MMA with her last victory coming in May by submission.

Jindrova and current Bellator featherweight champion, Cris “Cyborg” Justino were actually once scheduled to square off in a Muay Thai bout in 2013 — Jindrova was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The 2021 PFL playoffs are set to begin on August 13 with the welterweights and lightweights. On the 19th, the women’s lightweight and heavyweights take centerstage. The finals will be decided when former runner-up, Larissa Pacheco meets Taylor Guardado and past season’s 10-0 champion, Kayla Harrison takes on Genah Fabian.