PFL 3 Results: Brandon Sayles puts Mohammed Usman to sleep in Round 2 (Video)

A heavyweight bout between Mohammed Usman and Brandon Sayles took place on the main card of tonight’s PFL 3 event.
Mohammed, the younger brother of UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman, entered tonight’s PFL Tournament sporting a 7-1 record, with five of those seven victories coming by way of stoppage.
Meanwhile, Brandon Sayles (5-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since 2018 this evening. The Hawaiian had entered tonight’s bout on a three-fight winning steak.
Tonight’s Sayles vs. Usman contest proved to be a wild and highly entertaining affair. Both men had their moments in the fight, but it was ultimately Brandon Sayles who emerged victorious by way of a technical submission victory.
After dropping and then battering Mohammed Usman with punches, ‘Man of War’ promptly sunk in a rear-naked choked that put ‘The Motor’ to sleep.
Check out the fight highlights and finish below via PFL on Twitter:
Official PFL 3 Result: Brandon Sayles def. Mohammed Usman via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:42 of Round 2
Sayles picked up a key 5 points with his finish of the Nigerian the evening.