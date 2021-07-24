Paige VanZant sends a message to the haters following her loss at BKFC 19

Paige VanZant has addressed the haters following her unanimous decision loss to Rachael Ostovich at last night’s BKFC 19 event.

VanZant and Ostovich collided for a second time on Friday evening, this after ‘PVZ’ had earned a submission victory in the pairs first encounter under the UFC banner in 2019.

Paige VanZant had crossed over to Bare Knuckle boxing earlier this year, but wound up having her debut spoiled at the hands of Britain Hart.

Meanwhile, Rachael Ostovich was making her BKFC debut at Friday’s event, this after spending the last several years fighting in the Octagon. In her most previous effort under the UFC banner, Ostovich had suffered a TKO loss to Gina Mazany.

Friday’s Paige VanZant vs. Rachael rematch turned out to be an exciting back and forth affair. ‘PVZ’ was doing well early on in the fight by utilizing a strong output, but the Hawaiian was able to storm back by landing some big punches of her own. Headed into the fifth and final round it appeared that the contest could be even at two rounds apiece. With that said, the final two minutes were more less owned by Rachael Ostovich, who went on to be rewarded with a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

The loss marked VanZant’s second in a row under the BKFC banner, and she has now gone just 1-5 in her past six combat sports appearances overall.

After issuing a short statement on the loss late Friday evening, Paige VanZant returned to social media on Saturday afternoon where she addressed the haters.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRuSOM-MIG_/

“Guess what bitches???!! I’m still smiling!!! My story is full of setbacks, road blocks and detours. But, it is also filled with major comebacks, peace in my soul and a grace that saved my life. I promise you this, I would endure this pain everyday of my life over the pain of regret. I am going to keep chasing my dream one step at a time. 99.9% of the people on earth would not dare do what I do.” Paige VanZant captioned the post. “This story will be even better then my first. And if you haven’t read my book before click the link in my bio. That is real pain. This is just a bad chapter. And to anyone out there struggling. Pain is only for a moment. The world may be dark and love to hate on you, but darkness does not drive out darkness only light can do that. So DO NOT STOP SHINING!!!!”

