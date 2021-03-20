Ousmane “Bombardier” Dia forced out of tonight’s KSW 59 headliner with Mariusz Pudzianowski

Senegalese wrestling star Ousmane “Bombardier” Dia has been forced out of tonight’s highly anticipated KSW 59 main event with Mariusz Pudzianowski.

Bombardier (2-0 MMA) was set to make his third mixed martial appearance in tonight’s headliner opposite the former World’s Strongest Man. Despite both men’s hulking figures, Dia had actually weighed in 68lbs heavier than Pudzianowski (13-7 MMA).

Unfortunately tonight’s coveted KSW 59 matchup has fallen apart at the last minute. The promotion took to Twitter less than an hour ago to announce that Ousmane “Bombardier” Dia has been forced out of his slated main event with Mariusz Pudzianowski, this after suffering an acute appendicitis attack which forced him to be hospitalized.

⚠️ Breaking ⚠️ Mariusz Pudzianowski's rival, Ousmane "Bombardier" Dia, suffered an acute appendicitis attack and had to be hospitalized. Mariusz Pudzianowski's fight will take place. The KSW organization is in the process of finalizing a deal for a new opponent. #KSW59 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) March 20, 2021

As noted above, the promotion still plans to have Pudzianowski compete at tonight’s event in his native Poland.

A recent report from Daniel Dziubicki suggests that the former World’s Strongest Man is now set to face Nikola Milanovic in tonight’s new KSW 59 headliner.

“Mariusz Pudzianowski will fight Nikola Milanović, Serbian judoka. Most probably from the Darko Stosić’s corner.” – Dziubicki shared.

Pudzianowski last competed in November of 2019, where he scored a second round TKO victory over Erko Jun at KSW 51. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Polish star, he had previously suffered defeats to Karol Bedorf and Szymon Kolecki.

