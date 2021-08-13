Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson favored over Derrick Lewis in hypothetical UFC matchup

Gable Steveson hasn’t even committed to an MMA career yet and he’s already having fight odds made in his favor.

Bovada released odds for hypothetical UFC bouts featuring the recent Team USA Olympic gold medalist wrestler against some of the heavyweight division’s best. One of which sees him as the very slight favorite against “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis.

Bovada now has odds up for hypothetical UFC matchups for US Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson. pic.twitter.com/JTF5YV5pWw — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) August 12, 2021

Ciryl Gane (-300) vs. Gable Steveson (+235)

Francis Ngannou (-400) vs. Gable Steveson (+300)

Jon Jones (-325) vs. Gable Steveson (+250)

Stipe Miocic (-300) vs. Gable Steveson (+235)

Derrick Lewis (-105) vs. Gable Steveson (-115)

Brock Lesnar (-145) vs. Gable Steveson (+120)

*Fights must occur in UFC before Dec. 31, 2022, for action.

The 21-year old Steveson took home the gold in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympics in thrilling fashion. A single second left on the clock was all the former NCAA heavyweight champ needed to secure his win for Team USA.

Since the win, Steveson has shown interest in all options and for the most part, it’s been reciprocated. Whether in the professional wrestling world with the WWE or even American football, possibly playing with the Buffalo Bills.

“Most definitely, I’m a fight fan,” Steveson told MMA Fighting. “Who wouldn’t want to be the baddest man on the planet? Who wouldn’t want to hold that UFC championship belt? I’m holding the gold medal and I’m the baddest wrestler on the planet. Why wouldn’t I want to go out there and be the baddest UFC heavyweight champion? I sent that tweet out to Dana. I’m sure he saw it, I’m sure someone from his desk got a hold of him. But like I said, all options will be open.

“I do believe that with my wrestling skills and me putting on some striking skills, I can be the champion in less than 18 months. I can go out there and dominate my way through the heavyweight field.”