MMA Community reacts after Dana White reveals his biggest matchmaking regret

UFC President Dana White recently sat down with the promotions official website to touch on a number of topics following the conclusion of the 2019 year.

During the interview, White was asked if there was a fight he wished he could have put together this past decade.

”The only fight that I wanted to make that was never made was Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko.” Dana White told UFC.com. “We were going to do it at Texas Stadium. But I couldn’t get a deal done with Fedor, so it never happened.”

Fedor Emelianenko picked up a first round knockout victory over former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in the headliner of last weekend’s Bellator Japan event.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar has not competed in MMA since his UFC 200 bout with Mark Hunt. Lesnar was initially awarded a decision victory over ‘The Super Samoan’ that evening, but the ruling was eventually changed to a no-contest, this after it was revealed that Lesnar had tested positive for the banned substance Clomiphene.

Check out how the MMA Community reacted to Dana White’s recent comments regarding how the promotions missed out on a possible Fedor vs. Lesnar fight below.

Fedor beats Brock Lesnar. Fedor would have always beaten Brock Lesnar. Good career ender for the god 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/B5mBVqf9Bc — Zeus Tipado (@tipado) December 29, 2019

I have a feeling this fight would have ended quickly in favor of Fedor https://t.co/Ee26uHfdDH — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) January 3, 2020

A 6-7 years past his best fedor what tells you that lesnar would beat him — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) December 29, 2019

What would have happened had Fedor and Brock actually fought I have a feeling Fedor would have ended that fight quickly!!! Still a dream matchup that I wish happened !! #MMA #UFC #PrideFC #BellatorMMA #thomastake — Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomastake) January 3, 2020

I mean, I would have taken Fedor every day of the week, but it would have been fascinating to see. https://t.co/Cacr6zEayV — Zane Simon (@TheZaneSimon) January 2, 2020

Brock would’ve been smoked if he fought Fedor back then. https://t.co/O4yajU8WQL — Marcos Villegas (@heyitsmarcosv) January 2, 2020

Georges St.Pierre vs. Anderson Silva…..add that one as well. — MaRCeL DoRFF 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) January 2, 2020

I don't know how anyone has ever thought otherwise. Just shows the true power of the UFC hype machine. — Drake Riggs (@Dre_Kriggs) January 3, 2020

With Brock Lesnar now 42 years of age, and Fedor Emelianenko recently turning 43, a fight between the pair seems more unlikely than ever at this point.

Still, fight fans love to hypothesize on what might have been.

Do you agree with UFC President Dana White that a heavyweight bout between Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko was the biggest fight missed out by the promotion in the past decade? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

