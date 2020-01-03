MMA Community reacts after Dana White reveals his biggest matchmaking regret

By
Chris Taylor
-
Dana White

UFC President Dana White recently sat down with the promotions official website to touch on a number of topics following the conclusion of the 2019 year.

During the interview, White was asked if there was a fight he wished he could have put together this past decade.

”The only fight that I wanted to make that was never made was Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko.” Dana White told UFC.com. “We were going to do it at Texas Stadium. But I couldn’t get a deal done with Fedor, so it never happened.”

Fedor Emelianenko picked up a first round knockout victory over former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in the headliner of last weekend’s Bellator Japan event.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar has not competed in MMA since his UFC 200 bout with Mark Hunt. Lesnar was initially awarded a decision victory over ‘The Super Samoan’ that evening, but the ruling was eventually changed to a no-contest, this after it was revealed that Lesnar had tested positive for the banned substance Clomiphene.

Check out how the MMA Community reacted to Dana White’s recent comments regarding how the promotions missed out on a possible Fedor vs. Lesnar fight below.

With Brock Lesnar now 42 years of age, and Fedor Emelianenko recently turning 43, a fight between the pair seems more unlikely than ever at this point.

Still, fight fans love to hypothesize on what might have been.

Do you agree with UFC President Dana White that a heavyweight bout between Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko was the biggest fight missed out by the promotion in the past decade? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 2, 2020

Stay glued to this site for all of your Mixed Martial Arts news!

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR