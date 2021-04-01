Miranda Maverick fires back at trolls for commenting ‘vile sh*t’

Miranda Maverick continued her winning ways at UFC 260 with a comfortable win over Gillian Robertson. Unfortunately, negativity has still found its way to her.

After making a body-positive post on her Instagram the day prior, “Fear The” Maverick took to Instagram yet again on Wednesday to address what she has to deal with online.

“Hi guys… back again about some social media/mental health awareness,” Maverick’s post began.

“I know for myself I’m trolled a lot. Always have been.

I have muscles—>I’m a dude.

Win a fight—> must be a man.

Don’t fit feminine stereotypes—>obviously I’m a male.

Not coated in makeup every pic—> eww.

“Dark truth: that crap gets to me sometimes.

“Reality: I was built to do what I do. The comments you make, good or bad, are just helping my algorithm.

“Newsflash: I have a loving boyfriend who’s better looking than all you punks commenting vile sh*t. You’re probably too much of losers to ever get a girl playing keyboard warrior for some sick way of feeding their own insecurities. Also, I’m sorry muscles intimidate you. I assume you just don’t have any and don’t know how to have work ethic enough to get them so you’d rather insult women by saying they used steroids or are males to justify why you don’t have any. I have amazing genetics and I’m proud to have the muscle mass I do. If you think its ugly, quit looking at it👌

“Thanks to all my loyal supporters. Let the 🤡🤡🤡 say what they want. No sense arguing with people who are only on social media to stir the pot.

“Ok… rant over. ❤️”

Just 23-years old, the now 11-2 Maverick has quickly established herself as a future threat at 125-pounds. By defeating Robertson, the Norfolk, Virginia native extended her current winning streak to five in a row – seven if including two of her three Invicta FC Phoenix Series tournament fights where she defeated three different opponents in a single night. On top of that, she now finds herself ranked No. 15 in the UFC’s flyweight ranks.

Miranda Maverick made her UFC debut at UFC 254 in October with a first-round TKO of Liana Jojua. The bout was her first outside of the U.S. as Maverick’s rise to prominence primarily saw her talent showcased in the Invicta cage – she went 6-2 under that banner (9-2 including the aforementioned Phoenix Series bouts).