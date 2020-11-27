Mike Tyson open to exhibition bouts against Fury, Wilder, and Joshua after Jones Jr. fight

Mike Tyson is open to fighting the current best heavyweight boxers on the planet in Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua.

The 54-year-old Tyson is set to return to the ring for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. this Saturday night. It is a very intriguing fight and according to Tyson, it won’t be his last exhibition bout. He says he’s open to having a charity match against the top-three heavyweights.

“I think they’re brilliant, man. They’re brilliant fighters, they could do so much for society and have exhibitions, and take the money from the exhibitions, because they’re such big crowd-pleasers, and they could help so many people,” Tyson said to BT Sport. “The homeless, the drug-affected. There’s so many people out there that we can do so much for, and it wouldn’t even be a 10th of their charitable heart to do something like that. In fact, fight exhibitions with me, and most of our charity would go to people who desperately need it.”

Mike Tyson, no doubt has a point. If he were to have an exhibition bout against Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, or Anthony Joshua it would raise tons of money for charity. He also makes it clear it would be an exhibition as regardless of the outcome there would be no hard feelings.

“Absolutely no fight but exhibitions,” Tyson said. “I want you to label them as exhibitions because there’s no hard feelings.”

Mike Tyson will be fighting Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night. The last time he fought as a pro came back in 2005. He ended his career on a two-fight losing streak. In his career, he was the former WBC, WBA, IBF, and The Ring heavyweight champion. He also holds notable wins over Tony Tucker and Larry Holmes among others.

Would you be interested in seeing Mike Tyson take on Fury, Wilder or Joshua in an exhibition bout?