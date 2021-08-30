Matt Brown teases interest in being Jake Paul’s next opponent

Matt Brown seems to like the idea of him and Jake Paul going at it inside the ring.

Last night in Paul’s home state of Ohio, the city of Cleveland hosted his match with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The younger Paul brother went on to secure his fourth career boxing win thus leaving many to speculate where he goes from here — “The Immortal” Brown had a suggestion on Monday.

“Right before my birthday his skull would make a great present,” Brown said in a quote tweet to a poster featuring him vs. Paul on Jan. 8. “#iownohio”

Born in Jamestown and fighting out of Columbus, Ohio, Matt Brown is known as one of the 170-pound division’s most exciting and violent fighters. Boasting a record of 23-18, the 40-year old most recently turned back the clock with a big second-round knockout of Dhiego Lima in June.

While a Paul match may be something Brown is open to, as of Monday Paul is teasing that he could already be hanging up the gloves.

Updated status: Retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

“Updated status: Retired boxer,” Paul tweeted.

Paul’s Showtime PPV victory against Woodley came via a split decision that left “The Chosen One” persisting for an instant rematch. Initially uninterested, Paul conceded to the idea after Woodley agreed to get an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo.

The 24-year old Paul is now 4-0 as a professional boxer. Before going the distance with Woodley, the YouTube star knocked out his first three opponents. Starting with a fellow YouTuber in AnEsonGib to former NBA star Nate Robinson, and lastly former teammate of Woodley’s, Ben Askren.