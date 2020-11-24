Logan Paul sends fiery message to Floyd Mayweather: “Sign the f*****g contract”

Logan Paul has sent a fiery message to Floyd Mayweather as he awaits the undefeated boxer to sign the contract.

For weeks now, Logan Paul and Mayweather were linked to a fight but many thought it was fake. However, over the past couple of days, both men have said it is a possibility and now Paul is hoping Mayweather finally signs the contract.

“Hey Floyd, I know you’ve had the contract for a while now. At first, I thought you didn’t sign it because you didn’t want one punch to ruin your legacy. But now, I feel like maybe you haven’t signed it because you don’t know how to spell your name, but don’t worry champ I got you. I made you a cheat sheet. This is your name, Floyd Mayweather. Pretty simple stars with an F, (W falls down) well you ain’t getting a W anyway. Then an L, your first L, O, Y, D, May eather. Sign the f*****g Floyd,” Logan Paul said in an Instagram video.

Floyd Mayweather is currently 50-0 but this fight would not count to his record given it is an exhibition. Mayweather’s last pro boxing fight came against Conor McGregor where he won by TKO in the 10th round in what was easily the biggest fight of the year. He also fought Tenshin Nasuakwa in an exhibition bout in RIZIN.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, is 0-1 as a pro boxer after he lost by split decision to KSI in November. It was the second time they fought. They first met in 2018 as amateurs with the end result being a draw. After the fight, the YouTuber said he would fight again but wanted it to be in MMA.

Whether or not Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will end up boxing one another is uncertain at this point.

Would you want to see Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather?