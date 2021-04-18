Logan Paul praises ‘genius’ Ben Askren following knockout loss to his brother Jake

Logan Paul had nothing but praise for Ben Askren despite the fact that ‘Funky’ was knocked out in the first round this evening against his brother Jake.

Jake and Ben squared off in a scheduled eight-round boxing match which served as the headliner of Triller’s pay-per-view event.

Although Ben Askren has a storied combat sports career, having won MMA titles in both Bellator and ONE Championship, tonight’s fight with Paul marked his first career boxing match.

Prior to the highly anticipated contest, Askren sat down with Jake’s older brother Logan Paul in a highly entertaining interview. During their conversation ‘Funky’ told the eldest Paul brother that he was a genius.

Despite the fact that Ben Askren went on to suffer a first round knockout loss to Jake Paul this evening in Atlanta, Logan Paul believes the former MMA champion proved his proclamation of being a genius to be true.

ben askren came on my podcast and said he was a genius. at first i doubted him. but after convincing the world he had a chance of beating jake, exploding on social media, and collecting a massive bag, even though he lost… that man WON. GENIUS @Benaskren — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 18, 2021

“Ben Askren came on my podcast and said he was a genius. at first i doubted him. but after convincing the world he had a chance of beating jake, exploding on social media, and collecting a massive bag, even though he lost… that man WON. GENIUS!” – Logan wrote on Twitter.

Tonight’s marked Ben Askren’s (19-2 MMA) first combat sports appearance since suffering a submission loss to Demian Maia under the UFC banner in October of 2019.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul improved to 3-0 with tonight’s impressive first round finish, marking his second in a row. The YouTube star had previously scored a thunderous knockout win over Nate Robinson this past November.

As for Logan Paul, the fellow YouTube celebrity was once rumored to be fighting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. However, talks of that fight have recently fizzled out.

Do you agree with Logan Paul that Ben Askren proved to be a “genius” by taking home a “massive bag” for eating one punch this evening in Atlanta? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!