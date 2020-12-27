Logan Paul issues scathing response to Canelo Alvarez

Logan Paul has issued a scathing response to Canelo Alvarez after the boxing great accused the Youtuber and his brother Jake of disrespecting the sport.

Alvarez (54-1-2) is the consensus best boxer in the world, and reaffirmed his No. 1 P4P ranking earlier this month when he defeated the much larger Callum Smith by lopsided decision.

Following his impressive performance against Smith, Canelo Alvarez was asked by TMZ Sports to share his thoughts on the Youtubers turned professional boxers, Jake and Logan Paul.

“For true fighters, I do believe that it’s a lack of respect,” Alvarez said. “I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all about money. I’m focused right now on other projects, I have other stuff going on. I would invite (Jake and Logan Paul) over for a sparring session so they truly know what it’s all about.”

Canelo Alvarez continued:

“It’s all about money and I don’t agree with it. I don’t agree that people who are basketball players or who are YouTubers get licenses,” Alvarez said, taking a shot at the Pauls and Robinson, among others. “This is a very risky sport, so if they’re going out there, it’s risky.”

Canelo’s comments clearly did not sit well with Logan Paul, as he proceeded to slam the Mexican boxing legend during an interview with The Night Shift Gaming’s Mike Majlak.

“I think he’s the guy who got caught using steroids twice.” Paul said (via TheSunUK). “You wanna talk about ‘disrespecting boxing’, let’s talk about a guy who didn’t play by the rules. F**k you!”

Logan Paul (0-1) is set to return to the squared circle in February for an exhibition bout with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

With that said, Paul believes that Alvarez’s criticism was spawned due to jealousy.

“I think he’s salty because I get a chance to beat Mayweather and he lost to him. It’s his one loss.” Logan suggested. “I get the shot that he failed to do.”

What do you think of Logan Paul’s response to Canelo Alvarez? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!