Logan and Jake Paul get into heated Twitter feud with rapper The Game: “You gonna need your entire family”

Logan and Jake Paul got into a heated social media exchange with ‘The Game’ on Sunday night, this after the popular rapper challenged both brothers to fight.

The YouTube celebrities turned boxers, the Paul brothers, have taken the combat sports world by storm in recent months. Jake is coming off a first round knockout victory over former MMA champion Ben Askren in his most recent effort, while Logan is currently preparing to take on undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Both Logan and Jake Paul have received numerous callouts in recent weeks, including challenges from professional boxers and MMA fighters. Now you can add rap artists to that list, as California rap artist ‘The Game’ extended to the following proposal.

Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul…. meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades…. no gloves, no money needed…. just on some me & my brother will fuck you & your brother up shit !!!! — The Game (@thegame) May 16, 2021

The Game’s tweet quickly caught the attention of the Paul brothers, as both Logan and Jake issued swift responses.

you gonna need your entire family https://t.co/dtvJyEgcMi — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 17, 2021

Jake Paul took the opportunity to use one of The Game’s popular tracks against him.

Hate it or love it you would get knocked the fucked out https://t.co/WMX1YexFap — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 17, 2021

Prior to destroying Ben Askren with a right hand last month under the Triller banner, the youngest Paul brother was coming off another first round KO of former NBA star Nate Robinson.

While Jake Paul’s next opponent remains uncertain, Logan definitely has his hands full in his next bout with Floyd Mayweather. ‘Money’ sports a perfect professional record of 50-0, his most recent win being a TKO victory over Conor McGregor in 2017.

