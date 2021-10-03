Lamar Odom defeats Ojani Noa in celebrity boxing match (Video)

Former NBA star Lamar Odom was back in the squared circle this evening for a celebrity boxing match with actor / producer Ojani Noa.

Odom was initially slated to face 54-year-old Riddick Bowe at tonight’s event, but the boxing legend was ultimately forced out of the contest. Stepping in for Bowe was Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa.

Tonight’s celebrity boxing match took place at the James L Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Lamar Odom had most previously competed this past June, where he earned a second round knockout victory over singer Aaron Carter.

The former NBA player once again had a massive height and reach advantage this evening, as he towered over the Hollywood actor in Noa.

Odom came in at 6’10” with a 82″ reach, while Noa was recorded at 6’1″ with a 74″ reach.

Lamar Odom was able to pepper Ojani Noa with his jab throughout the course of tonight’s fight.

Following the fight Benzino entered the ring and called out Odom saying he “wasn’t impressed” with the fight.

In addition to Lamar Odom vs. Ojani Noa, tonight’s celebrity boxing event also featured former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi taking on radio personality Corey B.

‘The Magic Man’ wound up winning the contest by way of unanimous decision.

