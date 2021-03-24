Khama Worthy: ‘I’d knock Michael Chandler’s f*cking head off’

Lightweight finisher Khama Worthy (16-7) is back in action at UFC 260 this Saturday. And during his fight camp, his division’s next title bout was announced.

At UFC 262 on May 15, former three-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira. After dominant champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s official retirement and relinquishing of the title, it led the promotion to make these top two lightweights fight for the vacant crown – something that doesn’t sit all too well with Worthy.

“Let’s be realistic. I’m 34. It takes five years to get to a world title at 155 [pounds],” Worthy told Fightful. “Unless you’re Michael Chandler and you just come in and fight once and you get a f*cking world championship [shot]. I like Michael Chandler, don’t get me wrong, but I think I’d knock Michael Chandler’s f*cking head off. I’m just gonna put that out there. He is a good fighter. He has phenomenal wrestling, sick kickboxing, but I don’t think he’s that good. He did just get knocked out by a 4-foot-4 145-pound guy. I didn’t forget about that. F*cking ‘Pitbull’ [Patricio Freire] is the size of my kid and he knocked him the f*ck out. But, it’s whatever.”

Joining the UFC in August 2019, Worthy scored an upset of the year contender of Devonte Smith when knocking him out in round one of their UFC 241 clash. Since then Worthy has submitted Luis Pena in a fun back and forth contest before having his seven-fight win streak snapped by Ottman Azaitar in September.

Now, as Chandler looks ahead to Oliveira after his flawless first-round knockout debut of Dan Hooker in January, Khama Worthy meets Jamie Mullarkey this weekend at UFC 260. The bout acts as Worthy’s fourth in the UFC and a win would get the 34-year old right back on track in the always-deep 155-pound lightweight division.