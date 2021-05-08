Jose Augusto issues classy statement following knockout loss to Anthony Johnson

Jose Augusto has issued a classy statement following his second round knockout loss to Anthony Johnson at last night’s Bellator 258 event.

Augusto (7-3 MMA) had taken last night’s fight with ‘Rumble’ on short-notice, this after Johnson’s originally slated opponent Yoel Romero was forced off the card.

The light heavyweight bout proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Anthony Johnson appeared to be having his way in the early minutes of the fight, but Jose Augusto changed the tide with a sharp left hook that almost led to a finish. ‘Rumble’ would survive the late opening round scare and eventually went on to earn a thunderous knockout in round two. The former UFC title challenger connected with a big right hand that dropped Augusto and then promptly put the Brazilian to sleep with a hammer fist (see that here).

Jose Augusto took to social media this afternoon where he released the following classy statement on his loss to Anthony Johnson.

“Things didn’t go as planned, but I’m still grateful. Thank you everyone. The dream has only been delayed. I’ll recover, improve and come back much stronger. @Anthony_Rumble thank you for the opportunity. I hope we can rematch in the future with you as the champion. Much respect.” – Augusto wrote on Twitter.

Although it appeared to be a solid performance from ‘Rumble’, especially given the fact that it was his first fight in over 4 years, Anthony Johnson was not exactly patting himself on the back following yesterday’s knockout of Jose Augusto.

“(I’m) pissed,” Johnson told MMA Junkie. “He hit me. I don’t mind getting hit, but I got hit and I dropped. I mean, what the hell? That ain’t me. That was a piss-poor performance on my part. I’m better than that. I know I’m better than that. You guys know I’m better than that. I’m not going to call it a lucky shot – he hit me. He caught me slipping. He got in on me. That was all on me and I’m pissed at myself that he hit me. I’m getting mad at myself. That was a dumbass performance.”