Jake Paul reacts after Floyd Mayweather fights his brother Logan in Miami

Jake Paul was ringside to watch his brother Logan square off with undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather tonight in Miami.

Mayweather has not competed professionally since improving his overall record to 50-0 with a TKO victory over Conor McGregor in 2017. With that said, ‘Money’ has stayed active by participating in exhibition bouts, including a stint with RIZIN star Tenshin Nasukawa on New Years Eve in 2018, where he earned a first round TKO.

As for Jake Paul’s brother Logan (0-1), the eldest Paul brother was returning to action for the first time since suffering a split-decision loss to KSI in his boxing debut in 2019.

Tonight’s Mayweather vs. Paul bout went as many expected it would. Floyd appeared happy to stay on the defensive and let Logan tire himself out in the opening rounds. Then in round four, ‘Money’ began to up his pace and actually started to land some decent shots. That trend continued until the horn sounded to the eighth and final round.

Official Result: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul competed for 8 full rounds

Check out how the Jake Paul reacted to Floyd Mayweather fighting his brother Logan below:

50-1 HOLY FUCK MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

The younger Paul brother then turned his attention to Canelo Alvarez.

you can’t sell PPV’s I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Prior to his bout with Logan this evening, Floyd told TMZ Sports that a fight with younger brother Jake would “probably” be next.

