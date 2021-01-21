Jake Paul announces he will face a pro fighter in the main event of Snoop Dogg’s Fight Club

Jake Paul has his next fight booked.

After Paul knocked out Nate Robinson, rumors started to swirl he would box Ben Askren in March, this after Chael Sonnen announced the fight. Askren would go on to confirm the news to BJPENN.com, however, he has since said Paul went silent on him, but on Wednesday, the YouTuber announced his next fight.

Jake Paul went live on Triller to announce he will headline a Snoop Dogg’s Fight Club card on April 17 against a pro boxer. He did not reveal the opponent.

“Hate me or love me, you can’t stop me. April 17, I headline a global PPV event and I am getting my third knockout in a row,” Paul said in a Triller live video (via boxingscene). “I look to prove to the world that I am and I will remain one of the biggest names in this sport. Thank you to Triller, Bobby, Ryan and Snoop for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent to the world. Given their leadership, I know the visuals, performances, and production value on this show will be unlike anything anyone has seen. Together, we will continue to break records.”

For Snoop Dogg, he says having Jake Paul headline the card just made sense as it will be another massive event.

“Jake Paul had viewers around the globe shocked during his last fight, which led to an unforgettable KO,” Snoop Dogg said. “This fight will have fans talking for months.”

Jake Paul is currently 2-0 as a pro boxer with two KO’s over Robinson and AnEsonGib. Since his last win, he has called out the likes of Dillon Danis, Ben Askren, and Conor McGregor. Whether or not this fight will be against Danis or Askren is uncertain at this time.

Who do you think Jake Paul will be boxing on April 17?