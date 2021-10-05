Henry Cejudo says ‘Zhang Weili 2.0 is coming’ ahead of UFC 268

Henry Cejudo is feeling rather confident in his new training partner.

Ahead of her upcoming title fight rematch with Rose Namajunas, former champion Zhang Weili has taken her talents to the U.S. where she’s training in Scottsdale. Aiding “Magnum” at the Fight Ready team along the way is none other than the former dual-division titlist in Cejudo.

Look your doors , hide your thugs and give us all the roses 🌹 because Weili 2.0 is coming! 🇨🇳 #andnew pic.twitter.com/phzAcrksLK — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 29, 2021

“Look your doors , hide your thugs and give us all the roses 🌹 because Weili 2.0 is coming! 🇨🇳 #andnew” Cejudo tweeted.

Despite retiring after his second-round TKO of Dominick Cruz in May 2020, the 34-year old Henry Cejudo (16-2) has remained in the gym to keep in shape and help fellow teammates. At the same time, the Olympic gold medalist in wrestling has continued to poke at active fighters such as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and current bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling.

For Zhang, on the other hand, the first-ever UFC Chinese champion suffered only her second career defeat when first meeting Namajunas in April at UFC 261 – the first since her MMA debut.

The 21-2 Zhang will be competing on U.S. soil once again for her Namajunas rematch as the two will meet in the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 6 at UFC 268.

Set as the co-main event, the card features a stacked lineup of bouts topped by another rematch that will see the welterweight crown contested between bitter rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.