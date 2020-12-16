Gennady Golovkin responds to Oscar De La Hoya’s challenge: “If I got an opportunity to legally kill a person in the ring, I might seize it”

Gennady Golovkin is interested in fighting Oscar De La Hoya.

For nearly a year now, De La Hoya has talked about coming out of retirement and boxing again. Although many figured he would fight someone near his age, he recently came out and said GGG would be an easy fight for him.

“You know how easy GGG would be for me? Oh, my gosh,” De La Hoya told BoxingScene.com. “It would be a high-profile fight, that’s for sure.”

Now, in the lead up to Gennady Golovkin’s fight against Kamil Szeremeta on Friday for the IBF and IBO middleweight titles, he was asked about De La Hoya’s challenge. Not only is GGG interested but he believes the fight would end badly for De La Hoya.

“You know Oscar, you know how dirty his mouth is,” Golovkin told AFP. “Everything involving Gennady Golovkin for him is a nightmare. He can say whatever. But let me put it this way, If I got an opportunity to legally kill a person in the ring, I might seize it.”

As mentioned, Gennady Golovkin is looking to defend his IBF and IBO middleweight titles on Friday. It will be his first fight in over a year after he beat Sergiy Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision to win the belts. Prior to that, he knocked out Steve Rolls to get back into the win column after the controversial loss to Canelo Alvarez.

If GGG wins on Friday, it is likely he will want the trilogy with Alvarez but perhaps the De La Hoya scrap happens.

For De La Hoya, he is 47-years-old and has not fought since 2008 when he lost to Manny Pacquiao. His last win also came in 2008 when he beat Steve Forbes.

Would you be interested in seeing Gennady Golovkin box Oscar De La Hoya sometime in 2021?