Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral services

Floyd Mayweather will be paying for George Floyd’s funeral services.

On May 25, Floyd was killed after police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on the neck of George for over eight minutes. Chauvin was fired the day after but did not get charged with murder until May 29. The killing of Floyd, an African-American, has caused protests and riots around the world for Black Lives Matter and justice for George.

Now, according to several outlets, Floyd Mayweather will be paying for Floyd’s funeral services. Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions confirmed the news to ESPN.

“He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, [Mayweather] is definitely paying for the funeral,” Ellerbe said. “Floyd has done these kind of things over the last 20 years,” who added that Mayweather didn’t want to talk about his gesture.

George Floyd’s family has also accepted Mayweather’s ask to pay for the four funeral services. The funerals will be held in Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte, and another location to be named at a later date.

Part of the reason why Floyd Mayweather decided to step up and pay for the funerals is due to the fact Anzel Jennings, CEO of TMT music label grew up with George Floyd. This is also not the first time the professional boxer has paid for someone’s funeral service.

Mayweather covered the funeral expenses of former boxer Genaro Hernandez, who died of cancer at age 45 in 2011. Mayweather won his first world title by defeating Hernandez in 1998. So, the generosity of the boxer is nothing new, and something he does out of the kindness of his heart.

Floyd Mayweather retired with a professional record of 50-0. He last fought back in August of 2017 where he beat Conor McGregor by TKO. In his career, “Money” has notable wins over Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, and Oscar De La Hoya.