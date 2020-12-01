Floyd Mayweather “proud” of Nate Robinson, blasts NBA players for making fun of him

Floyd Mayweather is proud of his friend, Nate Robinson for stepping in the ring even though the result did not go his way.

In the co-main event on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card, Robinson took on YouTuber Jake Paul. Unfortunately for the three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion, he was brutally knocked out in the second round.

Following the knockout loss, several NBA players and the internet, in general, began making fun of Robinson. For Mayweather, he believes NBA players need to stop as they didn’t bother stepping in the ring.

“Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers. I will never kick my brother when he’s down,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram. “It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you. We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort.

“SIDENOTE: The times I’ve had issues with another brother is when they came at me first. I was just defending myself,” he added.

Floyd Mayweather also revealed in the comments he offered to train Robinson for the bout but it never came to fruition.

Mayweather is considered one of the best boxers of all-time and retired with a record of 50-0. His last professional bout came against Conor McGregor where he scored a 10th-round TKO win.

As for Nate Robinson, whether or not he will box again is uncertain at this point. But, even though he was knocked out, he did step into the ring which many wouldn’t do.

Do you agree with Floyd Mayweather blasting athletes making fun of Nate Robinson?