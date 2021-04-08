Demetrious Johnson issues statement following first knockout loss

The unthinkable happened during ONE Championship’s first TNT event, ONE on TNT 1. The legendary Demetrious Johnson suffered a knockout loss.

Entering his fourth bout with the promotion, Johnson had earned his title opportunity by winning his way through the ONE flyweight Grand Prix. Unfortunately for him, the champion in Adriano Moraes proved he was more legit than ever by putting away “Mighty Mouse” in just the second round.

all good everyone back in the hotel. watch the fight. shitty day in the office. congratz to @adrianomkmoraes we will be back. — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) April 8, 2021

For the former UFC champion, it was his first time back in action since October 2019. Thus making 2020 the only year that Johnson hasn’t competed in since 2007 when beginning his career.

Johnson started the bout looking to get inside Moraes’ range and absorbing some leg kicks in the process. An eventual takedown attempt from the Washington state resident led Moraes to seek out a heel hook to no avail. From there, Moraes found a top position and worked from Johnson’s guard for the remainder of the opening round.

Round two saw more of the same as each began picking up the pace a bit. Pressing forward, the shorter “Mighty Mouse” ate a knee from the champion followed by an uppercut that dropped him. Quickly trying to work his way back up with Moraes pushing him downward, a much more flush knee connected for the Brazilian to put Johnson’s lights out.

Of Johnson’s now four career losses, all but his first have been in title bouts. The one that wasn’t happened to be his WEC debut opposite Brad Pickett – the others came to some of the likes of Dominick Cruz, Henry Cejudo, and Moraes.

Like Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes also hadn’t fought since 2019 when he first captured the title from Geje Eustaqio.