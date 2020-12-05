Claressa Shields starts training at JacksonWink ahead of PFL debut in 2021

Claressa Shields has found an MMA camp ahead of her Professional Fighters League debut in 2021.

Shields, who is arguably the best female boxer in the world shocked many when she signed with PFL. She will have non-tournament bouts in 2021 and is still allowed to box. Immediately after she signed with the promotion many wondered where she would train and it appears that will be JacksonWink.

It should come as no surprise that Claressa Shields decided to train at JacksonWink. Before the pandemic began, Shields wanted to make her MMA debut in 2020. She also planned on training with Jon Jones.

“I’m starting my training this year, 2020,” Shields told BJPENN.com. “I’ve been able to catch on to things very fast, learn and I’ve had some great people who have reached out to me. I’ll be going to camp with Jon Jones, I believe, at the end of February just to see if I can get into the whole training thing and do what he does because he’s so great. I’m looking forward to it.”

Another plus at training at JacksonWink is working with Holly Holm. The former UFC bantamweight champion in Holm is a former boxer that transitioned to MMA. So, Holm will no doubt be a plus for Shields in training and giving her advice as she tried to become a multi-sport athlete.

The 25-year-old in Shields is a perfect 10-0 as a pro boxer and became the fastest ever to win titles in three divisions male or female in history. She has not boxed since January 10 of this year when she beat Ivana Habazin by decision to win the vacant WBC and WBO light middleweight titles. She also holds notable wins over Christian Hammer, Hannah Rankin, and Hanna Gabriel. Shields is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

What do you make of Claressa Shields training at JacksonWink ahead of her PFL debut?