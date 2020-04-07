Cage Warriors locks down ‘private location’ for upcoming events

It’s looking like MMA is back on the menu! Hours after UFC President Dana White announced that his promotion has locked down a “private island” for its upcoming shows, Cage Warriors boss Graham Boylan announced that he’s found a viable location for the his promotion’s upcoming event.

See this announcement from the Cage Warriors boss below:

Arena shows with fans I don’t believe will happen for months, that won’t stop the team & I providing a platform for our fighters to compete. Private location sorted to hold multiple @CageWarriors fight cards. I’l push the button when the time is right & the fighters are ready 👊🏼 — Graham Boylan 🇮🇪 ☘️ (@GrahamBoylan) April 7, 2020

Cage Warriors is one of the few promotions on earth to pull off an event in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, having promoted the Cage Warriors 113 card on March 13 in Manchester. The card featured a number of UFC fighters who were supposed to compete on the canceled UFC London card, which was scheduled for March 21.

Cage Warriors has been the home of many MMA stars over the years, most notably former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, who held the promotion’s lightweight and featherweight titles before moving to the Octagon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/7/2020.