Bellator 263 Fighter Salaries: Patricio Freire guaranteed $250,000 win or lose

The fighter salaries for tonight’s Bellator 263 event have been revealed and featherweight headliners Patricio Freire and A.J. McKee are set to cash in.

Freire and McKee will collide in the tournament finals of the promotions 145-pound grand prix this evening, with the winner set to take home an additional $1 million award.

Patricio Freire (32-4 MMA), the reigning Bellator featherweight champion, will enter tonight’s headliner on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a first round submission victory over Emmanuel Sanchez in the featherweight gran prix semifinals.

Meanwhile, A.J. McKee (17-0 MMA) will be looking to capture Bellator gold while keeping his perfect record intact this evening. The ‘Mercenary‘ earned his spot in the featherweight grand prix finals by submitting Darrion Caldwell in the first round of their fight at Bellator 253.

While both Freire and McKee will certainly be eager to grab the $1 million prize that comes with winning the featherweight grand prix, the Bellator standouts are still being paid handsomely for the efforts this evening win or lose.

Get the full list of Bellator 263 disclosed fighter payouts (show/win) below courtesy of MMAJunkie:

MAIN CARD (10pm EST, Showtime)

Patricio Freire: ($250,000/$1,000,000) vs. A.J. McKee ($150,000/$1,000,000)

Mads Burnell ($26,000/$26,000) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez ($61,000/$61,000)

Manny Muro ($26,000/$0) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov ($30,000/$30,000)

Islam Mamedov ($10,000/$10,000) vs. Brent Primus ($50,000/$0)

Chris Gonzalez ($31,000/$31,000) vs. Goiti Yamauchi ($32,000/$32,000)

PRELIMS (7pm EST, YouTube)

Ilara Joanne ($13,000/$13,000) vs. Vanessa Porto ($15,000/$15,000)

Daniel Carey ($10,000/$10,000) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov ($25,000/$25,000)

Khasan Magomedsharipov ($25,000/$0) vs. Jonathan Quiroz ($10,000/$10,000)

Johnny Cisneros ($4,000/$4,000) vs. Joshua Jones ($4,000/$4,000)

Kiefer Crosbie ($50,000/$0) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan ($70,000/$0)

Brian Moore ($25,000/$25,000) vs. Jordan Winski ($10,000/$10,000)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s Bellator 263 featherweight gran prix final between Patricio Freire and A.J. McKee? Share your predictions below!